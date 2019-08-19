Attackers have to be 'ruthless' as Cobblers target first win of the season at Swindon

Keith Curle says his attacking players have to be 'more ruthless in the box' as the Cobblers look to claim their first win of the season at Swindon Town on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

Town have picked up just one point from their opening three Sky Bet League Two matches this season, and scored just two goals in the process.

Central defender Jordan Turnbull was on target for the Cobblers on Saturday

Neither of those have come from a striker or forward, with central midfielder Ryan Watson netting in the 1-1 draw with Port Vale and central defender Jordan Turnbull in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Macclesfield Town.

Andy Williams did somehow manage to miss one of the easiest chances he will have had in his career with the score at 1-1 against the Silkmen, hammering the ball wide with an open goal gaping after Nicky Adams free-kick had been pushed on to the post by visting goalkeeper Owen Evans.

That was a key moment in a tight game, and left people shaking their heads in disbelief, but Curle insists the team should have scored more than the one they did, regardless of that miss.

"The easiest thing to do would be to say is, if Andy Williams had scored that chance, if Nicky's free-kick had gone in off the post we would have won, but it is all ifs," said the Cobblers boss.

"Are we creating chances? Yes, we are creating chances.

"Do we need to be more ruthless in the box? Yes, we certainly do.

"But it is not just about the glaring miss and other opportunities, there are other things as well.

"We are putting a large amount of balls into the box, and it is a case of are we getting on the end of enough of them? No.

"Are we doing enough to get on the end of them? No. We have to do more."

Swindon have claimed seven points out of nine so far this season, but they have also conceded nine goals in their past four matches in all competitions.

So this could be an opportunity for the Cobblers to get into their attacking groove, although Curle says his team will be paying Swindon, and former Cobblers Keshi Anderson who is the team's creative hub, the proper respect - if the attacker is passed fit.

"Swindon have a consistency about how they play, they have good ballers in midfield, they have threat from wide areas and Anderson has a box of tricks and can be a match winner and can open teams up," said Curle.

"They have decent centre-backs, decent full-backs that can recycle possession of the ball, and they can play. They can play through lines, and they can hurt you with the ball."

The Cobblers will go into the game without the injured trio of Steve Arnold, Alan McCormack and Reece Hall-Johnson, but there were no fresh injury setbacks from the weekend.

"I think there are just a lot of bruised egos, because I don't think we got close enough to anybody against Macclesfield to have a contact injury," bemoaned Curle.

"That doesn't mean I want the players to start going around kicking lumps out of people.

"If you look at the Swansea game we got close them, we closed them down, and if we had played with that same intensity against Macclesfield we would have got better rewards.

"So we need to be respectful of Swindon, but we need to get close to them."