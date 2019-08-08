Askey feels home support will be 'vital' against Cobblers

Port Vale boss John Askey believes the home fans could play a decisive role in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Cobblers.

The Valiants owned the second-to-worst home record of any team in the division last season, having managed just 24 points from 23 games at Vale Park, three more than relegated Yeovil Town.

But after their strong end to last term continued with a 1-1 draw at Colchester United on the opening day of the new campaign, Askey hopes his team can be inspired by their supporters.

The mood around Vale Park has drastically improved over the summer after controversial previous owner Norman Smurthwaite sold up, injecting fresh optimism into the club ahead of this season.

“It’s vital, the home form hasn’t been great recently,” said Askey, who was appointed Vale boss in February and then signed a three-year deal at the end of last season.

“We need to make sure that we perform in front of our supporters and get the crowd going.

“If we can get them behind us then it can make a big difference as we found out towards the back end of last season when the supporters really got right behind us.

“It has an affect on the opposition and it has an affect on the players, so hopefully we can get them going and then they support us.”