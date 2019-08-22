"As an impact player, he is excellent, but would Junior have settled for being an impact player? No he wouldn't.

Keith Curle has expanded on his reasons for allowing striker Junior Morias to leave the Cobblers.

The 24-year-old joined Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren for an undisclosed fee on Thursday, signing a two-year deal with the Buddies in a move that is subject to international clearance.

It brings to an end a 13-month stint for Morias at the PTS Academy Stadium, with the player being signed from Peterborough United last summer by then boss Dean Austin.

Austin was sacked in September, 2018, and since Curle has taken over Morias has made just seven starts for the club, along with 13 substitute appearances.

The player, who is something of a fans' favourite, was made available for transfer at the end of 2018/19 campaign.

In pre-season he was frozen out of the first team picture, playing just the opening friendly against Sileby Rangers, and not going on the week-long training camp to Spain.

Junior Morias

Morias did work his way back into the first team frame though, and made two substitute appearances in recent weeks, coming on in the matches against Port Vale and Macclesfield Town, which proved to be his final appearance for the club.

Curle insists he enjoyed working with Morias as a 'player and personality', but he and Morias, who was under contract until the summer of 2020, simply differed in opinion on what the player can bring to the team.

The Town boss feels the bustling striker is best suited to an 'impact' role coming off the bench, and that the 24-year-old wasn't happy to settle for that - particularly as his goal record of six goals in just 10 starts and 15 substitute run-outs is a good one.

Curle says he completely understands the player's ambition to play more regularly, and that the move north of the border is good for all concerned.

Junior Morias

"Since I have been at the club, Junior has had a very stop-start time," said Curle.

"He was injured when I came, then had a period of being suspended, and then a period of getting back into the fold, before getting injured again, and with that you don't get that level of consistency.

"As an impact player, he is excellent, but would Junior have settled for being an impact player? No he wouldn't.

"He wanted more game time, he wanted that regular game time, that selection-wise I couldn't afford him."

Morias joins a St Mirren team who are managed by James Goodwin, and also include former Cobblers midfielder Sam Foley in their ranks.

They currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, having won one and lost one of their two games to date.

