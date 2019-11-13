Artell reveals what he made of Cobblers after watching Curle's men up close

Crewe boss David Artell has a slight edge over counterpart Keith Curle ahead of Saturday's game at the PTS after he watched the Cobblers up close in the FA Cup on Sunday.

With Crewe seeing off Accrington the previous day, Artell quickly headed down to Wiltshire and was an intrigued onlooker at Hardenhuish Park as Northampton beat Chippenham Town 3-0.

"It was good to be able to watch them - you always pick up things when you watch an opponent and Sunday was no different," said Artell this week.

“There were little things that we saw and you always get a sense when you can go out and watch them live.

“Every team is different and Northampton have a certain way of playing. They are what they are and they've got a very distinct way about them which has been drilled into them by a good manager and an experienced manager.

"They're carrying that out. They've got weaknesses of course but we've got make sure we stop them playing their way.

“They are going well at the minute, as are we, so it should be a good game. It is never an easy place to go but we have to perform to the level we did at Accrington last week. If we do then we have every chance of getting a result again."

Crewe's excellent start to the season has hinged on their strong form away from home. No team in League Two has won more than their five matches on the road this season and only Forest Green Rovers have picked up more points on their travels.

Artell added: “We have had one defeat in ten and have done well away from home this season, so it is up to us to continue to play like we have been to make sure that run continues.

"I spoke to the players in the last few weeks about accepting being hunted because we're near the top of the league and we should embrace it.

“Playing Northampton is always a stern test and we will have to play like we have been doing away from home to beat them."