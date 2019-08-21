Around the grounds in League Two: Powell's Crewe go top as Orient launch stunning fightback

Daniel Powell's Crewe Alexandra replaced Swindon Town as the new Sky Bet League Two leaders after coming from behind to beat Crawley Town in midweek.

While the Cobblers were knocking Swindon off top spot with a 1-0 win at the County Ground, Crewe recovered from a goal down via Ryan Wintle and Paul Green to record a third straight victory.

Bradford are a point behind Crewe in second after a Tom Soares own goal saw off Stevenage while Cambridge United make up the top three following an incident-packed 3-2 victory over 10-man Scunthorpe United, who drop to the foot of the table.

Plymouth Argyle needed an 89th minute penalty from Dom Telford to draw 2-2 at home to Salford City, but comeback of the day belonged to Leyton Orient who rallied from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 away at Mansfield, Jordan Maguire-Drew scoring a 96th minute winner.

Oldham Athletic put their first point on the board by holding Exeter City to a goalless draw while Colchester United, Northampton's next opponents, also remain without a win after drawing 2-2 at Grimsby Town.

There were also wins for Port Vale, Morecambe and Cheltenham. It all means that Northampton currently sit 19th in the standings.