Another one bites the dust as Latics sack head coach and immediately appoint replacement

Oldham Athletic have moved quickly to appoint a new manager after sacking previous head coach Laurent Banide.

The Latics appointed the former Monaco boss on a one-year deal in June, however after just 11 matches in charge, he became the second League Two manager to get the boot this season following Dino Maamria's departure as Stevenage boss last week.

But Maamria is straight back in work and replaces Banide at Boundary Park, appointed on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 season.

“I’m hugely excited to join such an historical football club," said Maamria. "The vision and ambition of the chairman was a big factor and the first priority is to stabilise and unite this great football club.

“I’m here to win football matches as well as improve, give confidence and belief to an already talented squad.”

Banide, whose previous job prior to Oldham came at Umm Salal in Qatar, won only two of his 11 matches at the helm and leaves the Latics 21st in Sky Bet League Two with seven points from nine games.

Prior to appointing Maamria, a club statement read: "Oldham Athletic Football Club can announce that Laurent Banide and Bouziane Benaraibi have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

"The club would like to thank the head coach and his assistant for their efforts whilst at Boundary Park over the summer and wish them well for the future."

Cobblers head to Oldham for a League Two fixture on November 2.