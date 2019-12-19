Anderson 'loving' his new role at Cobblers but insists he can get better after 'mixed bag' start

Midfielder Paul Anderson says he can only get 'sharper and fitter' the more he plays after his 'mixed bag' start to life back at the Cobblers.

The 31-year-old, who played out wide during his last spell at the club, looks to have found a settled role in Keith Curle's 3-5-2 formation since returning to the club in October.

With Nicky Adams and Sam Hoskins in the two wing-back positions, Anderson has taken on the hard-running, more advanced midfield role that Shaun McWilliams had made his own prior to undergoing an appendix operation in early November.

McWilliams is now back fit, as is Ryan Watson, but both have their work cut out to displace Anderson, whose excellent form has helped the Cobblers to six wins in their eight games.

"It's been a bit of a mixed bag for me so far and there's been some games that haven't suited me," said the former Nottingham Forest man.

"The Exeter game didn't suit me whatsoever. There were quite a lot of long balls and nothing seemed to fall my way, but I'm loving playing in the number 10 role, if you class it as that.

"It's an attacking midfield role and the gaffer's put a lot of trust in me and I'd like to think I've done relatively well.

"I feel I've brought a lot to the squad, both on and off the pitch, and I'm happy with where I'm at. I'm only going to get sharper and fitter with more games.

"I'd like to get a goal or two. I'm getting closer and closer but I'm sure they'll come and I'm not putting pressure on myself if I'm helping the team get good results because I'm happy with that."

Anderson's place in the team looks relatively secure at the moment, although Curle is known as a manager who likes to tinker and that seems especially prevalent with the busy Christmas period on the horizon.

"You can only focus on the next game and the manager will pick the team that he thinks is best to get a win," added Anderson.

"We're doing well in the league and the win last weekend has put us in a strong position.

"We want to focus on producing good performances because results will come with that."