Anderson 'fairly relaxed' about contract situation

Experienced midfielder Paul Anderson says he's 'fairly relaxed' over his current contract situation at the Cobblers.

After struggling for football anywhere last season, the 31-year-old returned to Northampton in October when he signed a short-term contract.

The terms of that contract have not been made clear but Anderson will be hoping to have done enough to convince manager Keith Curle to be given a new deal.

He's made a strong impression during his short time at the club, starting the last six league games in a row and playing his part in Town's fine run of recent form.

"I've not had any conversations but it's one of those situations where I try and stay out of any contract talks," said Anderson.

"That's why agents are around and I just want to focus on my football. I've missed so much of it over the past couple of years and I've just been desperate to get back and play and focus on that.

"I'm keeping my head down and as long as I keep performing I'm sure something will come my way. I'm fairly relaxed about the position I'm in at the minute."

Anderson enjoyed another good afternoon on Saturday when he helped the Cobblers back to winning ways as they beat Forest Green Rovers 1-0.

"I think it was a professional performance," he added. "We caused them a lot of problems in the first-half.

"We all know that Forest Green play good football and they showed that in the second-half but I don't think they caused us massive problems.

"They hit the bar a couple of times and the lad should have scored from six yards out but we took our chance and the team worked their socks off for each other.

"It was a big win in the end and I'm not sure we realised just how big until after the game and we looked at the table."

The victory was the perfect way to respond to the previous week's defeat at Exeter, their first loss in seven league games.

"I think it shows the character of the squad," Anderson continued. "Even against Exeter we felt we were probably the better team but struggled for a 10-minute period and gave away a couple of soft goals.

"We were also disappointed with how we let the first goal happen so we were frustrated but felt we deserved more from the game.

"But the boys showed their character against another team pushing for promotion and it was nice to come away with three points."