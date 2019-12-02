All you need to know about tonight's FA Cup third-round draw

Cobblers will be one of the 71 teams to feature in tonight's FA Cup third-round draw, just the second time they've reached this stage in the last 14 seasons.
Keith Curle's side are ball number 63 in the hat and could draw anyone from AFC Fylde to 13-time winners Arsenal.
All 44 teams from the Premier League and Championship now enter the competition, joining 20 League One, League Two and non-league clubs that have made it this far.
Six second-round ties from the weekend require a replay to find a winner with one outstanding fixture to be played tonight as League One Rotherham head to Solihull Moors.
The third round will take place over the weekend of January 3-6 and the draw is to be held live on BBC Two this evening, shortly after 7pm.
Tony Adams and Micah Richards will conduct the draw from the Etihad Stadium, home of holders and five-time champions Manchester City.
Northampton were due to visit Leyton Orient for a League Two match on Saturday, January 4, but that fixture will now be rearranged.
The FA have also announced that all third-round ties will kick-off one minute late as part of a campaign to promote mental health.
"We know men in particular can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.
Ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Portsmouth
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle