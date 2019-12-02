All you need to know about tonight's FA Cup third-round draw

Cobblers will be one of the 71 teams to feature in tonight's FA Cup third-round draw, just the second time they've reached this stage in the last 14 seasons.

Keith Curle's side are ball number 63 in the hat and could draw anyone from AFC Fylde to 13-time winners Arsenal.

All 44 teams from the Premier League and Championship now enter the competition, joining 20 League One, League Two and non-league clubs that have made it this far.

Six second-round ties from the weekend require a replay to find a winner with one outstanding fixture to be played tonight as League One Rotherham head to Solihull Moors.

The third round will take place over the weekend of January 3-6 and the draw is to be held live on BBC Two this evening, shortly after 7pm.

Tony Adams and Micah Richards will conduct the draw from the Etihad Stadium, home of holders and five-time champions Manchester City.

Northampton were due to visit Leyton Orient for a League Two match on Saturday, January 4, but that fixture will now be rearranged.

The FA have also announced that all third-round ties will kick-off one minute late as part of a campaign to promote mental health.

"We know men in particular can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

Ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle