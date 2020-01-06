All you need to know about tonight's FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cobblers will be one of 40 teams to feature in tonight's FA Cup fourth-round draw, the first time they've reached this stage of the competition since 2004.

Keith Curle's side are the second-lowest ranked side left in the competition and will be ball number 30 in the hat this evening.

The only side ranked below Town are League Two rivals Carlisle United, who will host Cardiff City in a replay next week after drawing 2-2 with the Championship outfit on Saturday.

All of the Premier League big boys remain in the competition, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Man United and Tottenham face replays while Arsenal entertain Leeds United in the one outstanding tie on Monday.

In total, eight third-round ties from the weekend have gone to a replay. The full ball numbers are below.

The fourth round will take place over the weekend of January 24-27 and the draw is to be held live on BBC One from 7.30pm this evening.

Alex Scott, who played for England and Arsenal Women, will be joined by former Arsenal defender and Leeds manager David O'Leary to pull out the numbers.

Cobblers were due to visit Cheltenham in the league on January 25 but that match will now be rearranged for a later day.

Ball numbers:

1. Leicester City

2. Queens Park Rangers

3. Fulham

4. Chelsea

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

6. West Bromwich Albion

7. Rochdale or Newcastle United

8. Cardiff City or Carlisle United

9. Oxford United

10. Sheffield United

11. Southampton

12. Liverpool

13. Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town

14. AFC Bournemouth

15. Sheffield Wednesday

16. Bristol Rovers or Coventry City

17. Barnsley

18. Manchester City

19. Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

20. Reading or Blackpool

21. Watford or Tranmere Rovers

22. Norwich City

23. Millwall

24. Derby County

25. Hull City

26. Brentford

27. Portsmouth

28. Arsenal or Leeds United

29. Gillingham or West Ham United

30. NORTHAMPTON TOWN

31. Burnley

32. Birmingham City