All the League One grounds Northampton Town fans will visit next season and how far they will travel after AFC Wimbledon win promotion to complete line-up

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 18:27 BST
The line-up for the 2025/26 League One season is complete following AFC Wimbledon’s promotion.

Cobblers confirmed their place in the league after a nervy relegation battle last time out.

Cardiff City, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers will all be new to the third tier.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

Cobblers fans will have three away days of 100 miles or less, with the 74 mile trip to Luton Town currently the shortest away day.

The longest away day is certain to be the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 465.8 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5035 miles for all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Cobblers fans will definitely head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Sixfields Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.

Get all your Cobblers news here.

74 miles

1. Luton Town

74 miles Photo: Getty Images

91 miles

2. Peterborough United

91 miles Photo: Getty Images

96 miles

3. Stevenage

96 miles Photo: Getty Images

124.6 miles

4. Wycombe Wanderers

124.6 miles Photo: Getty Images

