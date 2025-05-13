Cobblers confirmed their place in the league after a nervy relegation battle last time out.

Cardiff City, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers will all be new to the third tier.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

Cobblers fans will have three away days of 100 miles or less, with the 74 mile trip to Luton Town currently the shortest away day.

The longest away day is certain to be the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 465.8 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5035 miles for all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Cobblers fans will definitely head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Sixfields Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.