All systems go for the busy Christmas spell as Curle hails 'buoyant' atmosphere among his fully-fit squad

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says there's a 'vibrancy' all around the club as his side prime themselves for four games in 11 days during the traditionally frantic Christmas period.

Town, currently seventh and a point off third in Sky Bet League Two, start the festive spell by going to Mansfield Town on Saturday before setting their satnavs for Crawley Town on Boxing Day.

Those games are then followed by successive home fixtures against Cheltenham Town and Stevenage, and although it won't make or break their season, it's important for the Cobblers to maintain their good form over the next couple of weeks to stay in the mix.

Encouragingly, Curle has a fully-fit squad to pick from and he says he's ready to rotate and tinker to ensure his side are equipped to deal with the rush of games.

"All the players are on standby to be available and I know I can play different personnel and different systems to factor in fatigue, injuries, suspensions and the opposition," said Curle.

"It's about performance because within every result there's an opportunity for players to perform and we've got a good squad.

"It's not a massive squad but all players have had game-time and they've all got an understanding of what's required depending on what formation we play and different eventualities and challenges that come up within games.

"What I've been impressed with is the attitude of the players because every week they know I'm going to set them a challenge and every week they accept the challenge and they enjoy it."

Curle also believes there's a 'buoyant' atmosphere all around the club after their recent good run of form.

"We've got a clean bill of health and there's a vibrancy and a confidence about the changing room," he added.

"There's also a vibrancy and a confidence and anticipation surrounding the football club, whether that's in the stands, in the offices or in the club shop.

"There's a buoyancy and a bounce and that's something we've tried to create since we came in.

"The more people we get bouncing to the same tune, the more of a fortress this football club becomes and then you're able to take that on the road and take that feeling with you."