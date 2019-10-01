Adams urges Cobblers to say positive after frustrating results

Winger Nicky Adams says the Cobblers will 'stay positive' after a frustrating couple of results.

Town were 10th and just a point adrift of the play-offs after beating Stevenage two weeks ago but back-to-back 2-2 draws with Morecambe and Crawley, having led in both games, has dropped them to 13th and three points behind seventh place.

Saturday's stalemate at the Globe Arena was especially frustrating after the Cobblers not only let slip a 2-0 lead but also hit the crossbar three times.

Adams was one of those men to strike the woodwork and he said: ""I thought we were unlucky not to go three or four up - we've hit the bar three times - but we're three points off the play-offs and that's the positive for us.

"It's fine margins and I'm disappointed because we know the standards we've set for each other. We're a good side but we can't keep letting two-goal leads slip because we'll get punished.

"We're disappointed because had we won those last two games we'd have been right in the mix, but there's no bad teams in this league and it's still early days and we know we're a good team - there's no need for negativity.

"We'll stay positive. We don't need people thinking we're doing this and that wrong because it's on us and we'll put it right. We'll work hard in training this week, get better again and look forward to Orient."