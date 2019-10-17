Adams only has respect for Salford’s meteoric rise into the EFL

Salford City’s rapid rise into the Football League does not sit well with everyone but Cobblers winger Nicky Adams only has respect for Saturday’s visitors to the PTS Stadium.

Salford finished 12th in Division One North of the Northern Premier League – tier eight of English football – when the Class of 92, led by Gary Neville and Paul Scholes among others, completed their takeover in 2014.

The Ammies have been on the up ever since, winning three promotions in four years prior to their victory over AFC Fylde in the National League play-off final at Wembley in May.

That took Salford into the EFL for the first time in the club’s history. Currently under the guidance of former Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander, they sit 14th in League Two and go into Saturday’s game on the back of successive wins over Walsall and Cambridge United.

“It’s just another game for us,” said Adams. “Fair play to them - people have backed them and they’ve got a dream.

“All the legends that have played for Man United wanted to do something with a club where they’re from and fair play - why not?

“I don’t begrudge them. In the lower leagues people might see it differently because they’re paying more money than the rest but I think a lot of that is exaggerated.

“They’ve done really well. It’s not easy to get into the league and we know they’re a good side with a lot of good players and we’ll have to be on our game.

“It’ll be a tough game and another big game for us but we’re more than ready for them.”