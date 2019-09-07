Adams hit hard by 'tragic' Bury expulsion but he says 'the shackles are now off'

Cobblers winger Nicky Adams feels the 'shackles have come off' after admitting the 'tragic' situation at former club Bury had been playing on his mind earlier in the season.

The Shakers were unable to fulfil any of their six scheduled fixtures this season and had been given until 5pm last Tuesday to get their house in order, having been granted an extension to the previous Friday's initial deadline.

But an 11th hour takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed just hours before the deadline and that meant Bury became the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.

However, the English Football League did announce earlier this week that they are to discuss Bury's future with its member clubs following efforts to reinstate the Shakers in League Two next season.

Adams, in his third spell at the club, racked up 16 assists to help Bury win promotion out of League Two last season but their financial issues, which saw staff go unpaid for several months, led to a series of departures over the summer.

Manager Ryan Lowe left for Plymouth Argyle and took five players with him while Adams re-signed for the Cobblers.

"It's a tragic situation," said the 32-year-old this week. "I saw some news that the EFL might be looking to put them back into the league next year and I hope that does happen for the club because there's a lot of good people there.

"It's not nice at all. I'm a football fan myself and I'm blessed to play football but it's about the fans.

"When I was here last time it could have gone wrong and if the chairman hadn't have saved the club, it would have been a tragedy for the club.

"Bury and Northampton are big Football League clubs and it shouldn't be happening. I'm hoping it can be sorted out."

While Bury's ongoing problems had negatively impacted Adams' performances at the start of the season, he now feels he's approaching his best form.

He added: "For the first few weeks it was probably hanging over me a little bit because obviously it's not nice, but I've got a family and financially it's difficult not to be paid for a long time.

"Not so much for me but for my friends who have lost their jobs, but I've moved on now. It's a great club so hopefully something positive happens.

"The shackles are off, especially in the last couple of games. I feel like the shackles have come off and I've not got that (Bury situation) in the back of my mind and thinking about anything else.

"Obviously I'm properly disappointed with what's happened to the club but I can't affect that now."