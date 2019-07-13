Adams encouraged by the Cobblers' 'really positive' performance against Coventry City

Nicky Adams felt the Cobblers produced a 'really positive' performance in Friday's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Coventry City in Spain.

Town took on the Sky Bet League One side at their Pinatar Arena training complex, and produced a strong performance.

Summer signing Harry Smith fired the Cobblers ahead five minutes before the break, only for the Sky Blues to level it early in the second half, and despite chances for both sides, that is how it finished.

The game was played in scorching temperatures, and Adams felt it was an excellent runout for him and his team-mates.

"I think it was a really good test," said the former Bury man.

"Coventry are a good side and will be up and around the top of league one I would have thought. They have some really good players.

"It was a really good work out, although obviously the heat was difficult, and playing in 30-odd degerees is tough, but it is good for us and gets us fit.

"I thought we were really positive and created a lot of chances, especially in the first 45 when I thought we were really good.

"There was chopping and changing then in the second half with everybody coming on, but I thought everybody gave a really good account of themselves."

The match was Adams' second match of the week in Spain, having also started Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth Under-23s.

He says he is feeling fit, and that the week in Spain has set Town up nicely for their Sheffield double header on home soil this week, with Wednesday visiting the PTS Academy on Tuesday and Chris Wilder's United on Saturday.

Adams said: "I feel good, but it will be good to get back to a normal temperature because it's too hot for me out here, I think I've got sunstroke!

"But it was really good, all the boys have been superb and worked hard, and we gave a really good account of ourselves.

"We can take it into Tuesday now for another good game."

The Cobblers are due to fly back to the UK on Saturday evening, and will have a couple of days off before reporting back for duty on Tuesday.

It has been an intense week under the hot Spanish sun, and Adams believes the fact the players have been away as a unit has been great for team bonding.

"We have had a nice week away, especially as all the new lads have been able to get together and bond," said the 32-year-old, who is in his second stint as a Cobblers player.

"We have done that, we have a good group, and I think if you have a good, tight-knit group then it can take you a long way over the season.

"There are top facilities here as well, so we thank the people who have put everything on for us."