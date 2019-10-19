Adams: Cobblers staying positive after exchanging 'harsh words'

While the Cobblers might be stuck in the middle of a rut on the pitch, off it all the right things are being said.

The inquest into what went wrong at Scunthorpe United on Saturday started with an honest dressing room discussion just minutes after the full-time whistle and has continued during some feisty training sessions this week.

Harsh words have been said and a few home truths exchanged as Cobblers try to get to the root of their problems.

Away from the pitch, the right noises are being made but the proof is in the pudding and that will come this afternoon when Salford City, coming off back-to-back wins, visit the PTS.

After Charlie Goode fronted up last Saturday, it was then club captain Nicky Adams who spoke of Town’s desperation to make amends.

“The mood’s good,” he said. “We’ve trained really hard and the gaffer wants to see that because he was massively disappointed and there were a few harsh words said between all of us.

“If you look at the season we’ve had, we’ve put in some really good performances and it’s great to play well against the top teams but then we lower our standards against the teams nearer the bottom.

“The gaffer addressed the game on Monday and we went through it as players and we know it’s not acceptable.

“But we’ve just got to stay positive. We’ve worked very hard this week and we need a reaction on Saturday.”

Adams, as the team’s creative fulcrum, has been steady this season but, by his own admission, steady isn’t good enough for someone who wants to add yet another promotion to his illustrious CV.

“I’ve got high standards,” he admits. “I think I’m doing OK in games and I’m trying to make things happen and putting balls in the box.

“But I don’t judge it on me playing well. If you look at games where I’ve played well – Plymouth, Newport, Walsall – I don’t focus on it too much.

“I’d rather be average and be at the top of the league and I think everyone here would say the same so I don’t get too disappointed.”

You often hear players claim results come before individual accolades but when you’ve been in the game as long as Adams, now 33 and with over 500 appearances to his name, nothing can compare to enjoying success as a team.

“Their manager came up to me last Saturday and said ‘well played’ but we lost 3-0 so although it’s nice him saying that, I don’t take anything from it,” he added.

“When you’re younger you take a performance and think ‘I played well there’ but I’m older now and I want to win.

“I’ll just keep working hard and give everything I’ve got for the team. If it’s a quiet game for myself and I don’t set up chances but we win, happy days! That’s what it’s about – winning and getting this club back to where it belongs.

“I’m an honest boy and I have high standards. We’re doing OK but for me, and for the lads in the changing room, OK is not good enough.”