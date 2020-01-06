Adams and Watson blown away by 'amazing' support of Cobblers fans in FA Cup tie at Burton

The only thing that came close to matching Cobblers' superb performance on the pitch at Burton Albion on Sunday was the phenomenal away support in the stands.

Town were backed by 1,400 loud and boisterous travelling fans at the Pirelli Stadium as they packed out the stand behind the goal and relentlessly roared their side on to a famous victory.

They were given plenty to cheer in the third-round tie as Nicky Adams, Ryan Watson and Charlie Goode all scored in a rampant first-half performance from Keith Curle's men.

Sam Hoskins then netted in the second-half to complete victory and put the gloss on a memorable afternoon for the club.

"What a day! The supporters were amazing and the atmosphere was incredible," said Adams.

"I know from my time here before about the following we've got at this club. I experienced it first-hand and I knew they would come in their numbers on Sunday.

"They were superb and I'm sure when we play Salford next weekend they'll be the same because they've been brilliant for us this season and they've helped us massively.

"We had a slow start but 99 per cent of them stuck by us because they knew we were trying to do the right things.

"It's hard when there's a lot of new players because you're trying to gel but in the last few months we've really clicked and the fans have stuck behind us. They're our 12th man and days like this, you don't forget them."

Adams was also in the team back in 2015/16 when the Cobblers experienced fabulous support during their FA Cup run to the third round.

Over 2,500 away fans witnessed a shock win at Coventry City in round one and then an incredible 7,000 supporters turned out for a third-round a replay at MK Dons.

"I remember Coventry the last time I was here when the fans were brilliant again and also the MK Dons game," added Adams. "They follow us everywhere and it's just nice to give something back to them.

"Hopefully they get what we all want and that's a big tie in the draw."

Midfielder Watson was just as impressed, adding: "The fans were brilliant and the atmosphere they created gave drove us on all afternoon.

"It was a brilliant day for them and I think we proved that we can match teams from the division above and the fans helped us for the whole 90 minutes."