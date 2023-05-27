News you can trust since 1931
28 pictures of Northampton Town fans showing their passion for the mighty Cobblers

Our latest batch of Northampton Town fans pictures head back down the seasons to remember the highs and lows of following the Cobblers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Nov 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:26 BST

We’ve got plenty of youngsters enjoying watching their team, snaps of the manager with a fan and plenty more pics any Cobblers fan will love.

There’s the pain of Wembley defeat to Bradford in 2013, the celebrations after victory over Oxford secured the league title and FA Cup ties.

If you like this gallery check out more fans pics here. You can send your snaps to [email protected]

Get more Cobblers news here.

Young Northampton fans bite their nails during the second half during the npower League Two Play Off Final between Bradford City and Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2013.

1.

Young Northampton fans bite their nails during the second half during the npower League Two Play Off Final between Bradford City and Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2013. Photo: Scott Heavey

A Northampton Town fan awaits kick -off in the League two Play-Off Final football match between Bradford City and Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2013

2. Bradford City v Northampton Town

A Northampton Town fan awaits kick -off in the League two Play-Off Final football match between Bradford City and Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2013 Photo: BEN STANSALL

A Northampton Town fan awaits kick -off in the English League two Play-Off Final football match between Bradford City and Northampton Town on May 18, 2013.

3. Bradford City v Northampton Town

A Northampton Town fan awaits kick -off in the English League two Play-Off Final football match between Bradford City and Northampton Town on May 18, 2013. Photo: BEN STANSALL

A Northampton Town fan awaits kick -off in the play-off final against Bradford City in 2013.

4. Bradford City v Northampton Town

A Northampton Town fan awaits kick -off in the play-off final against Bradford City in 2013. Photo: BEN STANSALL

