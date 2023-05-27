28 pictures of Northampton Town fans showing their passion for the mighty Cobblers

Our latest batch of Northampton Town fans pictures head back down the seasons to remember the highs and lows of following the Cobblers.

We’ve got plenty of youngsters enjoying watching their team, snaps of the manager with a fan and plenty more pics any Cobblers fan will love.

There’s the pain of Wembley defeat to Bradford in 2013, the celebrations after victory over Oxford secured the league title and FA Cup ties.

If you like this gallery check out more fans pics here. You can send your snaps to [email protected]

1 . Young Northampton fans bite their nails during the second half during the npower League Two Play Off Final between Bradford City and Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2013. Photo: Scott Heavey Photo Sales

