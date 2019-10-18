25-UP FOR SIXFIELDS - Full list of the Northampton Town gaffers from 1994-2019
There are always plenty of comings and goings at any football club, and it is no different at the Cobblers.
Players come and go, staff come and go, even supporters come and go, and of course managers come and go - and in Town's case that has perhaps happened a bit too frequently during their time at Sixfields.
1. 1 - John Barnwell - Oct 15-Dec 30, 1994
Record as Cobblers boss: P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9. Final game in charge: Dec 27, 1994: Cobblers 2 Chesterfield 3