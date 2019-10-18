Chris Wilder

25-UP FOR SIXFIELDS - Full list of the Northampton Town gaffers from 1994-2019

There are always plenty of comings and goings at any football club, and it is no different at the Cobblers.

Players come and go, staff come and go, even supporters come and go, and of course managers come and go - and in Town's case that has perhaps happened a bit too frequently during their time at Sixfields.

1. 1 - John Barnwell - Oct 15-Dec 30, 1994

Record as Cobblers boss: P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9. Final game in charge: Dec 27, 1994: Cobblers 2 Chesterfield 3
2. 2 - Ian Atkins - Jan 10, 1995 to Oct 7, 1999

Record as Cobblers boss: P 248 W 89 D72 L87. Won promotion through play-offs in 1997. Final game in charge: Oct 2, 1999 - Cobblers 0 Rochdale 1
3. 3 - Kevin Wilson & Kevan Broadhurst (caretakers) Oct 7-31, 1999

Record as joint bosses: P 5 W 2 D 1 L 2. Final game in charge: Oct 30, 1999 (FA Cup) - Shrewsbury 2 Cobblers 1
4. 4 - Kevin Wilson - Oct 31, 1999-Sep 26, 2001

Record as Cobblers boss: P 97 W 40 D 18 L 39. Won promotion in 1999/2000. Final game in charge: Sept 25, 2001- Cobblers 1 Blackpool 3
