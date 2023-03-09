19 former Northampton Town players who have played top flight football, including players you probably don't even remember at the club - in pictures
There’s a band of players who have donned the Cobblers shirt down the years before stepping up to the Premier League.
One player that especially stands out is Ivan Toney, who came through the Northampton youth ranks in 2012 before blasting his way to the Premier League and the England squad.
Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues, with Marco Gabbiadini being one such player of note.
Here we take a look at 19 top ex-Cobblers who tasted life at the top of the game.
Did these guys stand out as being a cut above when they were at Northampton? Share your memories via our social media channels.
