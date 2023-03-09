There’s a band of players who have donned the Cobblers shirt down the years before stepping up to the Premier League.

One player that especially stands out is Ivan Toney, who came through the Northampton youth ranks in 2012 before blasting his way to the Premier League and the England squad.

Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues, with Marco Gabbiadini being one such player of note.

Here we take a look at 19 top ex-Cobblers who tasted life at the top of the game.

Did these guys stand out as being a cut above when they were at Northampton? Share your memories via our social media channels.

Get the latest Cobblers news, here.

1 . Ivan Toney Ivan Toney is perhaps the greatest Cobblers success story, having progressed through Town's youth ranks to the very pinnacle of the game with Brentford and England. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Marco Gabbiadini Marco Gabbiadini played 120 times Northampton Town between 2000-03 as his career wound down. It was a career which saw him play in the Premier League with Crystal Palace before making his name at Derby County. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Kyle Walker Walker played nine times for Northampton during a loan spell from Sheffield United. Walker is now a Premier League winner following a move, reported to be worth £45,m, to Man City in July 2017. He also has 73 England caps to his name. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin Calvert-Lewin had a 20 game loan spell for Cobblers in the 2015/16 season. He then joined Everton in August 2016 and has racked up nearly 200 Premier League appearances. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales