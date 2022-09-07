Who can forget the iconic day when George Best scored six goals during Manchester United's Fifth Round FA Cup match at Northampton in 1970?

We remember the play-off win over Swansea City at Wembley in 1997 and look at an FA Cup build up with a difference in 1929.

The gallery also features dressing room celebrations, football legend Phil Neal in his Northampton days and plenty more.

1. Spurs v Cobblers - 10th January 1925: Jimmy Seed leads the Tottenham Hotspur team on to the pitch at White Hart Lane for their first round FA Cup match against Northampton Town. Photo: Topical Press Agency:f Photo Sales

2. Cobblers v Southampton - 18th January 1934 Southampton captain, Bradford, shakes hands with Northampton captain, Crilly, before the kick off of an FA Cup tie replay between Northampton Town and Southampton at Northampton in 1934. Photo: J. A. Hampton:Getty Photo Sales

3. Match preparation with a difference Northampton Town's trainer fits the team captain, W Watson, with some goggles for a course of ultra-violet ray treatment in preparation for an FA Cup tie with Millwall in February 1929. Photo: Crouch:Getty Photo Sales

4. Tommy Robson - November 1965 English professional footballer Tommy Robson (1944 - 2020) walks into the Stamford Bridge ground for the first time after signing from Northampton Town on 30th November 1965. Photo: Central Press:Getty Photo Sales