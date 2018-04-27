First day of County's clash with Durham is washed out

The first day of Northants' County Championship Division Two clash with Durham was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Heavy and persistent rain meant the call was made early in the day.

It is more frustration for Northants, who were hoping to kick-start their season against a side who were easily beaten by Kent in their opening game.

Northants have lost both of their matches so far, suffering big defeats against Middlesex and Warwickshire.

And with the weather forecast not looking the best for the full four days, they may struggle to force the desired result against Durham.