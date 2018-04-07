Dickens lost for words after Saints' second-half shocker against Saracens

Interim head coach Alan Dickens admitted he was lost for words after Saints 'capitulated' against Saracens once again.

Reece Marshall's try on his first Aviva Premiership start and eight points from the boot of Stephen Myler saw Saints go in just 15-13 down at half-time.

But Saracens ran riot in the second period, taking their tally to nine tries on the day and 33 in four meetings against Saints this season with a 63-13 success.

Fans flooded out of Franklin's Gardens during a sobering second half, with many branding their side a disgrace.

And Dickens said: "We spoke earlier in the week about where Saracens have picked us apart and it was the same here in the second half.

"We gave them the ball, didn't go through phases and they capitalised. We were all over the place.

"It was very disappointing. We capitulated.

"I hope they (the players) feel the hurt everyone else feels.

"I'm almost lost for words at that second-half performance.

"I'm sure the players are hurting and it certainly matters to people like Reece Marshall.

"We let Saracens have the ball back time and time again and that's what hurt us in that second half."