Date set for Saints' Premiership fixtures announcement

Saints will find out their fixtures for the new Gallagher Premiership Rugby season on Friday, July 6.

The announcement will take place at the BT Tower in London at 11am.

It promises to spark excitement at Saints as they look forward to a first season under the stewardship of new boss Chris Boyd.

Boyd arrives from Super Rugby giants the Hurricanes this summer and has been shaping his squad during recent months.

His most recent acquisition was scrum-half Charlie Davies, who was announced by Northampton on Thursday.

Saints finished ninth in the Premiership last season, winning just eight of their 22 matches.

The black, green and gold, who started their campaign with a defeat to eventual champions Saracens at Twickenham, only won twice on the road, beating London Irish and Leicester Tigers.

And they will hope to do much better next time round as they face familiar foes as well as Bristol, who have been promoted, with Irish dropping down to the second tier.

Saints also have a European fixtures announcement to look forward to with the draw for the Challenge Cup taking place in Lausanne on Wednesday, June 20.