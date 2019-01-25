Date of Saints' Challenge Cup quarter-final at Clermont is confirmed

Saints will face a Sunday night showdown at Stade Marcel Michelin after the date of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne was confirmed.

The black, green and gold will take on the French giants on Sunday, March 31 with a local kick-off time of 7pm (6pm UK time).

It has left many fans frustrated as they would be forced to miss the following day at work should they want to travel for the match.

Saints' clash is the final match of a weekend of European action that includes four Champions Cup quarter-finals and four Challenge Cup last-eight ties.

And Saints, who were beaten twice by Clermont in the pool stages, have been handed the short straw as their game will be the one that concludes three days of action.

It will be shown live on BT Sport with the winner knowing that a semi-final at Worcester Warriors or Harlequins lies in wait in April.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday, March 29

QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby, AJ Bell Stadium (7.45pm) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday, March 30

QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins, Sixways (8.15pm) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday, March 31

QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel Deflandre (1.45pm) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Saints (7pm) FR 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Saints will play the winner of QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears

(Matches to be played on April 19/20/21)

2019 Challenge Cup final: Friday, May 10; St James’ Park, Newcastle (19.45)