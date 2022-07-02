Steelbacks to rotate squad for India T20 date at the County Ground

Emilo Gay could be called into the Steelbacks side for the clash with India

Head coach John Sadler says certain players are 'fatigued' after a hectic spell of Vitality Blast and LV= Insurance County Championship cricket.

Due to the fact Northants have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Blast following their defeat at Leicestershire Foxes on Friday, there is now a completely free week for those players to get some rest and recuperation.

Aside from the India encounter, Northants are not back in action until next Monday (July 11) when they travel to Canterbury to take on Kent in a crucial four-day match.

Asked about the India match, Sadler said: "We know who is going to play, and there will be a bit of a mix.

"Some of our guys have played a lot of cricket, and mentally and physically are fatigued through the nature of the game.

"So there will be a couple of changes, but it will be an opportunity for a couple of the lads who haven't featured in this format.

"Friday was tough to take, but we have to dust ourselves down.

"There is still a Championship campaign, in which we are in a good position, and a 50-over comp to come as as well."

The likes of Emilio Gay, Charlie Thurston, James Sales, Alex Russell and Nathan Buck could be called up to face the tourists.

The India T20 squad, which is something of a shadow side due to the Test team currently taking on England at Edgbaston, will arrive at the County Ground fresh from two wins in their first two matches on tour.

They beat Ireland by four runs in Dublin last midweek, and on Friday night were too strong from Derbyshire Falcons, winning by seven wickets.