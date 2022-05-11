Sadler considers 'a couple of changes' as Northants head to champions Warwickshire

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler

The head coach has a fully fit squad to select from, but is wary of the busy workload the team has faced in recent weeks, and the physical and mental toll that can take on players.

That being the case, Gareth Berg looks set to return after missing the loss at Surrey last weekend, while Josh Cobb and Jack White could also be handed starts in a bid to freshen up the bowling attack, and bolster a somewhat misfiring batting line-up.

"Everybody is fit, but we are monitoring workloads and potentially might have to just kind of assess where a couple of bodies are,” said Sadler.

"I think there might be a couple rested this week, there might be a bit of rotation.

"We have a squad for a reason and we want to use it, so there may be one or two changes. At the moment, it all comes thick and fast, and it is the relentlessness of it, game after game.

"We have gone Essex, Surrey and now Warwickshire, all three away, all three back-to-back, and any one of those three could be deemed the best team in the league.

"It is hard work, but it is what we train for, what we play for, so we are looking forward to it.

"We know we can beat anybody on our day, and we look forward to the next challenge and the next contest."