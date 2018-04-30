Northants' County Championship clash against Durham is abandoned without a ball being bowled

Northants suffered their first County Championship washout for 37 years as their four-day clash with Durham was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday morning.

No play was possible on the opening three days of the Specsavers Division Two encounter, with heavy rain putting paid to the action on Friday and Saturday, and then a waterlogged outfield the issue on Sunday.

The covers stayed on for the entire four days of the County's scheduled clash with Durham

The players and umpires reported for duty on Monday morning, and despite the weather being dry, the outfield was deemed unfit for play and the match was abandoned without any play, the first time that has happened at the County Ground since 1981.

It is only the fifth time a total abandonment has happened in the club's history.

A club statement read: "The final day’s play at Wantage Road became the fourth to be called off following an early inspection, leaving the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match between Northamptonshire and Durham entirely abandoned.

"The weather forecast - initially suggesting the east midlands would be swamped by heavy rain and strong winds, eased remarkably overnight to leave a dry, windy morning.

"But the outfield, still recovering after being reseeded at the end of last season, remained damp after almost 48 hours of rain on Friday and Saturday and it was doubtful if enough playing time could be found for either side to earn any bonus points."

Northants, who lost their two opening Championship matches at the hands of Middlesex and Warwickshire, and Durham both claim five points.

The County returned to action on Friday when they welcome Pakistan for a four-day tour match, that starts on Friday.