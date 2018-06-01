NCL SPECIAL: White stars with bat and ball as ONs edge past rivals Finedon

Old Northamptonians won the battle at the top of the Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division as Rob White rifled 81 in a two-wicket win against Finedon Dolben.

ONs now sit 11 points clear of Finedon at the summit thanks to the success, which came after they chased down the opposition’s 180 all out.

Heyford v Old Grammarians

White claimed four for 43, with William Heathfield (3-31) and Northants bowler Gareth Wade (2-65) also among the wickets.

And it was then left to opener White to complete an impressive all-round display as he and Richard Kaufman (29) registered key runs in the successful reply.

Northants all-rounder Saif Zaib shone for Saints, but they were beaten by just eight runs at Horton House.

Zaib took five for 39 and Jake Higginbotham four for 62 as Horton were bowled out for 194.

Andrew Neate was the top home contributor with 51, and Neate’s side then tidied up to stop Saints securing the win as the away side were skittled out for 186.

Zaib made 55 and Mark Wolstenholme 39, but four for 60 from William Knibbs, allied with the efforts of Neate (3-31) and Marcus Gross (2-13), proved enough to earn Horton the win.

Brixworth were beaten by eight wickets at Brigstock, despite 40 from opener Alex Lacey.

The away side could only make 145 before Brigstock cruised home.

It’s tight at the top in division one, with East Haddon, Overstone Park, Old Northamptonians IIs and Stony Stratford all keeping the pressure on leaders Irthlingborough Town.

Overstone claimed a thrilling one-wicket win against Kettering thanks to an unbeaten 38 from Guy Sunter, who had earlier taken two for 29 as Kettering were dismissed for 160.

Old Northamptonians IIs beat Weekley & Warkton by six wickets.

James Mellor hit an unbeaten 44 to see ONs home, with Phillip Evans earlier taking three for 26 as Weekley were skittled out for just 126.

Roru Smallbone plays of his legs in the Heyford v Old Grammarians clash

Second-placed East Haddon beat table-toppers Irthlingborough by 25 runs thanks to three wickets apiece from Faisal Khaliq and Christopher Plowman.

Plowman earlier hit 49 in Haddon’s 195 for six.

Stony Stratford beat Desborough Town by five wickets as they chased down the opposition’s 189 for six.

Full round-up of all the results and the best performers from all 14 divisions of the NCL is below, plus this weekend’s fixtures.

All pictures by Dave Ikin

Results, Saturday, May 26

Old Northamptonians v Finedon

Premier Division

Brixworth 145 all out (Alex Lacey 40, Robert Pack 4-17) lost to Brigstock 146-2 (George Groenland 80no) by 8 wkts

Geddington 191 all out (Ryan Bell 33, Andrew Reynoldson 37, Adil Arif 31, Matt Milner 3-42) lost to Peterborough Town 192-9 (David Clarke 34, Vansh Bajaj 43, Alex Mitchell 48no, Andrew Reynoldson 3-37) by 1 wkt

Horton House 194 all out (Andrew Neate 51, Ryan Turner 28, Harry Dube 31, William Knibbs 27, Jake Higginbotham 4-62, Saif Zaib 5-39)beat Northampton Saints186 all out (Saif Zaib 55, Mark Wolstenholme 39, William Knibbs 4-60, Andrew Neate 3-31) by 8 runs

Finedon Dolben 180 all out (Jack Keeping 28, Drew Brierley 85, Rob White 4-43, William Heathfield 3-31) lost to Old Northamptonians 181-8 (Rob White 81, Richard Kaufman 29, Jack Chopping 3-48) by 2 wkts

Oundle Town 279-9 (James Kettleborough 122, Ben Graves 36, Mark Hodgson 57, George Parker 3-62, Marcus Steed 5-46) winning draw versus Rushton 146-6 (Jack Parker 38, Marcus Steed 51, George Parker 30no, Harrison Craig 4-29)

Rushden Town 159 all out (Sam Kumar 51, Chanaka Ruwansiri 35, Mikey Phillips 33, Christopher Perry 6-19) lost to Wollaston 162-9 (Sam Drage 37, Praveen Chandran 36no, Chanaka Ruwansiri 4-47, Charlie Thurston 5-49) by 1 wkt

Division One

Isham 171 all out (Tim Robinson 40, Ben Cox 38, Simon Court 36no,Terry Butt 5-13) beat Burton Latimer 96 all out (Alistair McClure 39, Damian Reid 4-36, Shaun Wills 4-0) by 75 runs

Desborough Town 189 all out (Jack Bilson 55, Simon Renshaw 38, Alex Forward 29, Matt Gibbs 28no) lost to Stony Stratford 191-5 (Nick Allen 39, Tom Moore 31, Sainath Ravikumar 34, Jack Bulson 4-50) by 5 wkts

East Haddon 195-6 (Jack Dudleston 34, Richard Hardwick 49, Christopher Plowman 49) beat Irthlingborough Town 170 all out (Simon Pritchard 62, Faisal Khaliq 3-37, Christopher Plowman 3-45) by 25 runs

Kettering Town 160 all out (Theo Brooks 40) lost to Overstone Park 164-9 (Jordan Capel 35, Guy Sunter 38no, Theo Brooks 4-34) by 1 wkt

Wellingborough Town 164 all out (Connor Gates 40, Darren Trotter 32, Nicholas Herbert 3-46, Simon West 3-19) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 168-8 (Adam King 44, Andrew Flint 30, Sam Owen 3-52) by 2 wkts

Weekley & Warkton 126 all out (Phillip Evans 3-26) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 127-4 (Muhammad Maqsood 33, James Mellor 44no, Matthew Cortese 3-38) by 6 wkts

Division Two

Finedon Dolben IIs 102 all out (Rohin Thapar 6-28) lost to Rothwell Town 103-4 (Rohin Thapar 54no) by 6 wkts

Long Buckby 189 all out (Duncan Harris 71, Warren Courtney 45, Matthew Afford 4-60, Hitesh Gorania 3-34) beat Great Houghton 122 all out (Oliver Andrew 3-18, Gary Reeve 3-12) by 67 runs

Old 198-6 (Ben Street 64, Benjamin Turner 27, William Chilton 50no, Dan Herbert 3-41) beat St Crispin & Ryelands 115 all out (Brian Davis 30, Matthew Hayward 4-23) by 83 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 224-9 (Zachary Wade 50, Babar Khan 68, Jamie Forrest 28, Keiron Jones 4-50) beat Peterborough Town IIs 222 all out (Danny Mohammed 63, Scott Howard 42, Sreehari Subramonian 44, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 3-36) by 2 runs

Earls Barton 225-5 (Callum Ward 38, Thomas Mills 44, James McDermott 65, Kieran Starmer 35no, Sunil Semplay 3-34) winning draw versus Wellingborough Indians 215-8 (Bhavin Patel 49, Jignesh Patel 92no, Kyle Lawrence 3-55)

Division Three

Brixworth IIs 200 all out (Rory Green 38, Adam Ogley 27) beat Geddington 201-3 (Mark Thomas 30, Chris Harrison 44, Ned Wilson 43, Lee Sutherland 38no, Bayes Day 29no) by 7 wkts

Heyford 253 all out (Tom Robson 59, James Edwards 85, Matthew Baker 31, Jordan Gilbey 3-35) lost to Wellingborough OGs 257-5 (Lahkan Trivedi 54, Tom Pace 87no, Tyler Richards 39) by 5 wkts

Irchester 176-9 (Joe Morton 68, Daniel Pegg 3-51, Ashley York 4-59) beat Great Oakley 98 all out (Alan York 71, Nathan McDonald 5-32, Thomas Duxson 3-14) by 78 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 268 all out (Josh Purchese 36, Simon Chapman 93, Yash Tailor 42, Anton Rensburg 28, Andy Rollings 3-50, Daniel Robinson 3-46) beat Rushden Town IIs 126 all out (Luke Barnett 59, Edward Tate 3-12) by 142 runs

Weldon 304-7 (Joshua McLellan 36, Connor McAlinden 95no, Jonathan Freeman 85, Chirag Sehgal 3-99, Andrew Gosling 3-34) beat Horton House IIs 191 all out (John Wolstenholme 27, Rizwan Alam 52, Kiron Das 43no, Ben Richardson 37, Zak Gillies 5-63) by 113 runs

Oundle Town IIs 139 all out (Jonathan Dalley 36, George Martin 54, Steve Musgrave 4-11) lost to Wollaston 116 all out (Cameron Melly 43, Richard Cunningham 4-41) by 23 runs

Division Four

Raunds Town 218 all out (Ben Simpson 55, Chris Lack 60, Daniel Denton 4-58, Richard Darwin 3-45) beat Kempston Hammers 183 all out (Leon Harvey 42, Ashley Field 31, Matthew Plowman 58no, Ollie Bates 3-36, Daniel Piggott 4-15) by 35 runs

Overstone Park IIs 331-7 (Sunil Bhatt 38, James Sales 156, Tom Cooke 55, Alex Quatrine 33) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough 310-9 (Alexander Smith 72, Chris Foster 167, Rahul Popat-Junior 5-72) by 21 runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 216 all out (Chris Stock 54, Cameron Banks 60no, Ian Hart 4-44) lost to Podington 220-7 (David Watts 83, Adam Tee 40, Ian Hart 44, Adam Denton 4-63) by 3 wkts

Rushton IIs conceded to Bowden

Higham Ferrers Town 270-8 (Matt Ford 61, James Walker 59, Steven Materna 54, Nazir Jabarkhail 4-35) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 150 all out (Mark Richardson 69, Danny Harris 4-25) by 120 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 225-9 beat Wellingborough Town IIs 200 all out by 25 runs

Division Five

Weekley & Warkton IIs 195 all out (Oliver Bosworth 66, Robert Noble 29, Adam West 3-41, Faisal Hanif 3-27) beat Carrib United 131 all out (Abid Zia 41, Faisal Hanif 33, Kevin Griggs 3-22) by 64 runs

Cogenhoe 205 all out (Daniel Mclaughlin 54, Ryan Knight 33, Ben Garratt 28, Michael Allen 3-65) lost to Harlestone 210-4 (James Ball 86, Jonathan Elder 84) by 6 wkts

Stony Stratford IIIs 229 all out (Hashan Ramanadanpulle 48, Jamie Walsh 27, Alex Stockton 43no, Andrew Lyne 31, Tony Thurman 3-55, Ryan Alderson 3-38) lost to S & L Corby 230-2 (Don Chan 50, Ryan Alderson 100no, Thony Thurman 42no) by 8 wkts

Thrapston IIs 102 all out (Daniel O’Dell 5-42) lost to Bold Dragoon 105-3 (Martin Wall 30) by 7 wkts

Yelvertoft 198-6 (John Eccles 33, James Burnett 74no) beat Kettering Town IIs 118 all out (Graham Smart 43, Adam Ursell 4-42, Aaron Ellis 3-22) by 80 runs

Division Six

Burton Latimer IIs 145 all out (Bhavin Davda 37, Lee Parsons 3-15) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 151-4 (Jon Potkins 82no, Brady Stratford-Day 33) by 6 wkts

Isham IIs 111 all out (Om Ganatra 27, Jon Clough 3-25) lost to East Haddon IIs 112-4 (Jon Clough 57no) by 6 wkts

Rothwell Town IIs 224-9 (James Swingler 37, Ellery White 90, Hiren Prajapati 5-53) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 167-8 by 57 runs

Spencer Bruerne 254 all out (Alex Holmes 107, Alan York 30, Keith Finson 57, Anthony Webb 3-87, Mario Wickremasinghe 5-36) beat St Michael’s 74 56 all out (Sam Heath 3-17, Andy Fox 3-26) by 198 runs

Division Seven

Old IIs 164 all out (Toby Bence 47, Kieran Jakes 4-41) lost to Gretton 165-4 (Andrew Fred Ward 73no, Robert Ellis 34no) by 6 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 216 all out (Steve Denton 78, Luke Hanley 64, George Denton 52, Ajil Unnikrishnan 3-30) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 221-4 (Steve Arnold 43, Nathan Metcalfe 101no) by 6 wkts

Desborough Town IIs 159 all out (Christopher Barton 40, Alan Steed 47, David Alderson 3-22) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 163-2 (Ryan Buckingham 48, Shaun Elliot 32, Owen Dunn 51no) by 8 wkts

Division Eight

Bowden IIs 204-7 (Fergus Kenny 63, Ryan Wilson 31no, Jonny Grove 3-41) beat Sun Hardingstone 197-9 (Jack Larkin 55, James Hall 32, Harry Wilford 4-47) by 7 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 168-7 (Jed Jenkins 50, Adam Malin 63) beat Horton House IIIs 146 all out (Zahid Nimmo 32, Elijah Glover 56) by 22 runs

Barton Seagrave IIs 184 all out (Liam Piddington 39, Jake Bailey 106, Calvin Green 3-41, Jon Hill 3-62) lost to Mears Ashby 186-9 (Rudath Kapugeeklyana 40, Jon Hill 29, Liam Piddington 4-43) by 1 wkt

Oundle Town IIIs 144 all out (Will Connellan 40, Samuel Jinks 27, Lee Morgan 4-25) lost to Raunds Town IIs 150-6 (Lee Morgan 78no) by 4 wkts

Wellingborough OGs IIs 220-5 (Felix Ingram 59, Nathan Joshi 54, Vikram Mazumdar 54no) beat Long Buckby IIs 190-9 (Christien Brient 32, Rob Wykes 38, Hussain Mohammed 42no, Vikram Mazumdar 4-41) by 30 runs

Division Nine

Little Harrowden 165-9 (Matthew Roberts 39, Jim Wells 3-22, Clive Hewson 3-29) beat Brixworth IVs 117-9 (John Parry 4-25) by 48 runs

Great Houghton IIs 127 all out (William Robinson 27, Robert Hart 44, Morgan Patter 4-18) lost to Weldon IIs 129-2 (Thomas Prattis 51no, Kane Taylor 33no) by 8 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 126 all out (Ashok Dave 42, Nick Dawson 4-40) lost to Wollaston IIIs 128-1 (Paul Jones 60no, Andrew Silsby 31) by 9 wkts

St Michael’s 171 all out (Ian Geddes 63no, Geoff Lambert 30) lost to Heyford IIs 175-5 (Joshua Bastin 47, Mark Ferguson 46, Tom Marlow 3-41) by 5 wkts

Division 10

Brigstock 224-6 (Oliver Day 76, James Steward 80, Mark Bird 3-54) beat Cogenhoe IIs 152-9 (Jake Morrissey 30) by 72 runs

Harlestone IIs 105 all out (Jake Hinton 3-12, Dominic Arnold 3-25) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 109-5 (Matthew Carroll 38, Darren Moors 49no, Jasdev Singh Lal 4-20) by 5 wkts

Rushden Town IIIs conceded against Geddington IIs

Kettering Town IIIs 226-8 (Guiseppe Massimo 49, Hardeep Singh 90, Clive Wears 36) beat Overstone Park IVs 213-8 (Andrew Thacker 57, Sanjay Surjen 31, Daniel Bird 47no, Vishal Sharma 3-35, James Wiles 3-27) by 13 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 223-5 (Stuart Gill 103, Danny Makintosh 31, Tony Roodt 50no, Luka Peasnall 3-57) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 223-5 (Muhammad Azhar 4-20) by 145 runs

Division 11

Bold Dragoon IIs 153 all out (Wyn Murphy 48, Mark Holliday 52no) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 157-5 (Rob Arnold 48) by 5 wkts

Division 12

Brixworth IVs 189-7 (James Knight 68, Martin Batchelor 30, James Garrard 3-45, Thomas Kirk 3-41) lost to Bugbrooke IIs 67 all out (Thomas Elmore 5-21) by 122 runs

Grange Park 90 all out (Harry Wright 4-24) lost to Obelisk IIs 92-3 by 7 wkts

Old IIIs 181 all out (Terry Eaglen 31, Tony Harris 43, Luke Satchwell 3-46) lost to Barby IIIs 182-1 (John Hardbattle 63no, Matthew Outhwaite 74no) by 9 wkts

St Michael’s 74 IIs 114 all out (NIck Croft 41, Peter Lyons 45, Terry Crabtree 4-6) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 116-0 (Steve Faulkner 80no, Mark Behan 27no) by 10 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 199 all out (Chris Beaton 64no, Ben Cole 31no) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIIs 200-4 (Pritul Khagram 54, Ashish Ganatra 48no) by 6 wkts

Division 13

Stony Stratford Vs 189 all out (Tim Hayden 70, Digory Little 33) tied with Barton Seagrave IIIs 189-6 (Wayne Sharpe 47, Jem Palmer 31)

Isham Zingari 81 all out (Sam Reid 31no, Sean Turner 4-14) lost to Kettering Town IVs 82-3 (Mike Storey 31, Ethan Smart 34) by 7 wkts

Northampton Saints IVs 162-7 (Jamie Law 60, Vanish Chopra 34no, Seb Tubb 4-27) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 154 all out (Nate Button 31, Richard Spraget 65, Seb Tubb 33, Richard Scott 3-22) by 8 runs

Thrapston IIIs 47 all out (Phillip Wilkinson 4-17, Kuldeep Singh 3-0) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 50-3 (Mark Pulley 28no) by 7 wkts

Weldon conceded against Geddington

Fixtures, Saturday, June 2

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Horton House, Northampton Saints v Geddington, Peterborough v Brixworth, Rushden v Brigstock, Rushton v Old Northamptonians, Wollaston v Oundle.

Division One: East Haddon v Loddington, Irthlingborough Town v Burton Latimer, Isham v Desborough, Old Northamptonians IIs v Kettering, Overstone Park v Wellingborough Town, Stony Stratford v Weekley & Warkton.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Rothwell, Great Houghton v Peterborough IIs, Kislingbury v Northampton Saints IIs, Long Buckby v Finedon Dolben IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands v Wellingborough Indians, Thrapston v Old.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Geddington IIs v Weldon, Great Oakley v Heyford, Horton House IIs v Irchester, Old Grammarians v Wollaston IIs, Oundle IIs v Rushden IIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Kempston, Higham Ferrers v Rushton IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Overstone Park IIs, Raunds v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIs v Podington, West Haddon & Guilsborough v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs.

Division Five: Cogenhoe v Bold Dragoon, Kettering IIs v Caribbean United, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, S&L Corby v Harlestone, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Bedford Town, Yelvertoft v Thrapston IIs.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v East Haddon IIs, Podington IIs v St Michaels 74, Rothwell IIs v Isham IIs, Spencer Bruerne v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Earls Barton IIs.

Division Seven: Bugbrooke v Obelisk Kingsthorpe, Loddington IIs v S&L Corby IIs, Old IIs v Overstone Park IIIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Raunds IIs, Hardingstone v Horton House IIIs, Mears Ashby v Old Grammarians IIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Long Buckby IIs, Oundle IIIs v Bowden IIs.

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Irchester IIs v Great Houghton IIs, St Michaels (N) v Brixworth IIIs, Weldon IIs v Little Harrowden, Wollaston IIIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Geddington IIIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Kislingbury IIs, Harlestone IIs v Cogenhoe IIs, Overstone Park IVs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Rushden IIIs v Kettering IIIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Thrapston IIIs, Horton House IVs v Hardingstone IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs.

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Brixworth IVs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, Grange Park v Bugbrooke IIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Old IIIs.

Division 13: Geddington IVs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Isham Zingari v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs, S&L Corby IIIs v Weldon IIIs, Stony Stratford Vs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Thrapston IVs v Kettering IVs.

ONs v Finedon

St Crispin's Ryelands IIs v Higham Ferrers

