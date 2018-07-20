NCL SPECIAL: It’s all White for ONs as they return to the top after big victory

Rob White produced a brilliant batting display as Old Northamptonians bounced back from the loss to Horton House in style.

White lashed a sensational 140 from just 72 balls, including 22 fours and five sixes, as ONs cruised to a nine-wicket win at Geddington.

Thomas Hafil (63no) was also in the runs for ONs, while Tom Heathfield took three for 52 as Geddington were limited to 227 for seven.

And it was no problem for the away side as they hunted down their victory target in just 23.2 overs, moving back above Finedon Dolben at the top of the table.

Saints were also easy winners as they cruised to victory against Wollaston.

Mark Wolstenholme (3-28) and Nick Bell (3-29) helped to do the damage as Wollaston were restricted to 181 for nine from their 50 overs.

And Saints made light work of the reply, with Emilio Gay (78no) and Charlie Home (35no) getting their team across the line in 29.4 overs.

Horton House were unable to back up their fine win against ONs as they were beaten by four wickets at home to Brigstock.

Elliott Ruff hit 30 for Horton but the batsmen struggled as just 162 all out was posted.

And despte the best efforts of Andrew Neate (3-21) and Ben Wall (3-28), Horton could not stop their opponents from claiming the victory.

Callum Guest hit an impressive 56 not out for Brixworth, but they lost by seven wickets at home to Oundle Town.

Brixworth were all out for just 152 and though Harry Penberthy took two for 42, Oundle were comfortable winners.

In division one, East Haddon earned a fantastic 131-run win at Overstone Park as Faisal Khaliq impressed with the bat and ball.

Khaliq took three for 21 as Overstone were all out for just 124 in reply, having earlier hit 47 in Haddon’s 255 for nine.

Ed Smith top scored with 54, with Daniel Adams (3-27) and Charles Edwards (3-51) doing well with the ball for Overstone.

Daniel Hill delivered a superb unbeaten 121 as Old Northamptonians IIs beat Irthlingborough Town by three wickets.

Nicholas Cooper had earlier taken three for 36 as Irthlingborough made 272 for eight, which wasn’t to be enough.

Jarrod Pretorius hit an unbeaten 62 and Tom Moore made 52, but Stony Stratford lost by 77 runs to Isham.

Stony were all out for 193 in reply after Dean Bryce (3-38) had helped to limit Isham to 270 for six.

Results

Saturday, July 14

Premier Division

Brixworth 152 all out (Callum Guest 56no, Harrison Craig 3-23) lost to Oundle Town 156-3 (James Kettleborough 59, Daniel Robinson 35, Mark Hodgson 38) by 7 wkts

Geddington 227 all out (Ben Mansell 36, Adil Arif 88, Andrew Reynoldson 53no, Rom Heathfield 3-52) lost to Old Northamptonians 228-1 (Rob White 140, Thomas Hafil 63no) by 9 wkts

Horton House 162 all out (Elliott Ruff 30, Dieter Klein 4-45, George Groenland 3-45) lost to Brigstock 163-6 (Suk Singh 57, Tom Swann 27, Ben Wall 3-28, Andrew Neate 3-21) by 4 wkts

Wollaston 181 all out (Robert Bassin 42, Mark Wolstenholme 3-28, Nick Bell 3-29) lost to Northampton Saints 184-2 (Saif Zaib 42, Emilo Gray 78no, Charlie Home 35no) by 8 wkts

Rushden Town 304-6 (Charlie Thurston 100, Chanaka Ruwansiri 132no, Matt Milner 3-50) beat Peterborough Town 288 all out (David Sayer 69, Rob Sayer 113, Chanaka Ruwansiri 3-45) by 16 runs

Division One

Desborough Town 258-8 (Simon Renshaw 83, Jake Bindley 29, Wayne Steed 60, Theo Brooks 3-48) beat Kettering Town 91 all out (Sam Harris 6-11) by 167 runs

Irthlingborough Town 272 all out (Martin Hills 65, Neil White 104, Nicholas Cooper 3-36) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 273-7 (Muhammad Maqsood 45, Daniel Hill 121no, Paul Harris 34) by 3 wkts

East Haddon 255-9 (Ed Smith 54, Oliver Cousins 30, Sean O’Neill-Kerr 28, Faisal Khaliq 47, Daniel Adams 3-27, Charles Edwards 3-51) beat Overstone Park 124 all out (Charles Edwards 29, James Sales 39, Faisal Khaliq 3-21) by 131 runs

Isham 270-6 (Tim Robinson 36, Simon Court 122no, George Chudley 28, Damian Reid 31no, Dean Bryce 3-38) beat Stony Stratford 193 all out (Tom Moore 52, Jarrod Pretorius 62no, Damian Reid 4-47) by 77 runs

Weekley & Warkton 280-7 (Glenn Burgess 62, Jacob Palmer 39, James Chrichton 56, Bashrat Hussain 38no, James Smith 33, Josh Plowright 4-25) beat Loddington & Mawsley 118 all out (Josh Plowright 57, Bashrat Hussain 3-43, Andy Stanley 3-14) by 162 runs

Burton Latimer 258 all out (David Shelford 39, Luke O’Dell 57, Terry Butt 51, Thomas Howes 3-41) lost to Wellingborough Town 260-6 (Richard Curtis 65, Connor Gates 58, Ryan Lovell 51no, Darren Trotter 40, Will Baines 3-51) by 4 wkts

Division Two

Long Buckby 138 all out (David Holmes 64, Matt Nel 3-22, George Crisp 3-29, Kyle Lawrence 3-35) lost to Earls Barton 141-1 (Thomas Mills 105no) by 9 wkts

Finedon Dolben IIs 183 all out (Harris Syed 39, Simon Brett 33, Jack Parker 66, Jamie Denny 5-38) lost to Old 185-4 (William Chilton 52, Frank Hoang 32, Benjamin Turner 39no) by 6 wkts

Rothwell Town 216 all out (Rohin Thapar 28, Faraz Ulhaq 68no, George Parker 38, Keiron Jones 5-57, Danny Mohammed 3-23) lost to Peterborough Town IIs 217-6 (Sulaiman Saleem 36, Danny Mohammed 75, Dhaanyaal Iqbal 40no) by 4 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands 200 all out (Thomas Robotham 43, Harry Rowe 46, Jake Spencer 35, HItesh Gorania 5-63) lost to Great Houghton 204-6 (Ben Mousley 46, Kieran Lane 28, Matthew Jackson 57, Harry Rowe 3-40) by 4 wkts

Thrapston 177 all out (Paul Spicker 36, Ryan Wright 33, Henry Cade 52, Ian Johnson 27, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 4-19, Joseph Leah 3-29) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 181-4 (Nick Kingsnorth 36, Eddie Fowler 56, Jamie Forrest 32) by 6 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 319-6 (Vinay Mistry 38, Raul Patel 32, Anand Panchal 45, Jignesh Patel 130, Aditya Patel 29, Dave Prophet 5-52) beat Northampton Saints IIs 219 all out (Brendan Bath 60, Afaq Barber 75, Hirash Patel 4-42, Aditya Patel 4-42) by 100 runs

Division Three

Great Oakley 217 all out versus Horton House IIs 62-2 was abandoned

Stony Stratford IIs 293 all out (Josh Purchese 47, Asad Masroor 54, Abdul Qader 31, Edward Tate 44, Anton Rensburg 41no, Jacob Gilder 3-42) lost to

Heyford 294-3 (Simon Legge 30, James Edwards 83no, Martyn Cory 107no) by 7 wkts

Oundle Town IIs 253 all out (Matthew Ingram 37, Peter Wilson 46, Mark Davies 28, Sam Gerry 49no, Will Connellan 29no, Richard Foster 6-36) lost to Brixworth IIs 254-5 (Mark Gouldstone 119no, Adam Shulver 32, Paul Gardner 50no, Stuart Fox 3-66) by 5 wkts

Rushden Town IIs 130 all out (Dominic Layram 31, Harpreet Saini 5-36) lost to Weldon 133-2 (Joshua McLellan 65no, Sinjin Bulbring 38no) by 8 wkts

Wellingborough OGs 296 all out (Faz Shah 40, Mauro Saracino 123, Anthony Shepherdson 37, Bayes Day 5-52, Lee Sutherland 3-43) beat Geddington IIs 200 all out (Chris Harrison 45, Colin Judd 71no, Vikram Mazumdar 4-47) by 96 runs

Wollaston IIs 167 all out (Steve Musgrave 29, Kamran Bahra 30, Scott Lawson 3-35) beat Irchester 110 all out (Steve Musgrave 6-13) by 57 runs

Division Four

Bowden 167 all out (Francis Finnermore 46, Alex Frith 51, Tom White 7-36) lost to Old Northamptonians IIIs 171-3 (Andy Edmonds 49) by 7 wkts

West Haddon & Guilsborough 186 all out (Chris Foster 85, Matthew Johnson 43, Jim Houghton 28) lost to Higham Ferrers 189-4 (Dean Czyz 27, Steven Materna 50, Danny Harris 83no, Alexander Smith 3-32) by 6 wkts

Podington 442-6 (Matthew Sirrell 124, Adam Tee 60, Joshua Ozier 64, Alexander Chalcraft 36, John Humphreys 100no) beat Rushton IIs 207 all out (Cameron Thompson 44, Gary Callaghan 56, Liam Souster 3-42) by 235 runs

Division Five

Bold Dragoon 237 all out (Martin Wall 34, Daniel Blatch 74, Zaheer Iqbal 74, Adam West 4-81) lost to Carrib United 239-4 (Abid Zia 40, Guru Sathyamuurthy 34, Ming Hestic 60, Raja Mahmood 49no) by 6 wkts

Yelvertoft 176 all out (Bradley Fellows 37, Daniel Mcllhiney 38, John Edmund Barrows 34, Alex Harvey-Jones 4-37, Nick Lester 4-46) lost to Cogenhoe 178-3 (Darren Harrison 96, Daniel McLaughlin 30) by 7 wkts

Harlestone 314 all out (James Ball 34, Jonathan Elder 45, Fahad Ahmed 33, Stephen Ball 57, Jack Burchnall 29, Nicholas Boon 4-47) beat Bedford 158 all out (Ramkumar Jayaraman 28, Fahad Ahmed 6-34) by 156 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 228 all out (Mohammad Shoaib Yaqub 48, Bobby Hussain 37, Jacob Peaks 28no, Sagar Patel 3-62, Jack Issitt 3-57) beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 110 all out by 118 runs

S & L Corby 315-8 (Shaun Elliott 29, Martin Pearce 67, Ryan Alderson 78, Umer Abbasi 34) beat Kettering Town IIs 281 all out (Tom Smith 28, Martin Reece 62, Harrison Coe 94, Umer Abbasi 5-63) by 34 runs

Thrapston IIs 235 all out (William Hook 39, Mike Coyne 32, Sam Wesby 50no, Martyn

Borrett 28, Alex Stockton 3-48) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs

236-3 (Samuel Cole 32, Simon Chapman 100no, Alex Stockton 63, Thomas Stoker 3-41) by 7 wkts

Division Six

Earls Barton IIs 204 all out (David Howe 32, Mark Patching 35, Sean Carter 32no, Bill Craddock 3-35, Bhavin Davada 3-53) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 206-0 (Alan Sewell 114no, Michael Stock 64no) by 10 wkts

St Michael’s 74 199 all out (James Gibbins 31, James Boyd 36, Ben Packman 30no, Steven Spruels 28no, Jon Gibson 4-43, Nidhin Poulose 3-53) lost to East Haddon IIs 200-5 (Jon Clough 75, Duncan Kennedy 62, Ben Packman 3-59) by 5 wkts

Isham IIs 176 all out (Peter Skerrett 58, Ryan Simpson 3-11) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 177-7 (Mathew Ellis 46, Leighton Griffiths 59no, Mark Parker 39no, Shaun Wills 4-45) by 3 wkts

Podington IIs 175 all out (Charlie Saxby 58, Mukesh Patel 3-37, Parthiv Sheth 6-26) lost to Wellingborough Indians IIs 176-7 (Vishal Patel 81, David Lloyd-Jones 4-46) by 3 wkts

Rothwell Town IIs 148 all out Kye Parker 56, Sam Heath 6-40) lost to Spencer Bruerne 154-5 (Alan York 36, Dan Fox 38, Ryan Spreadbury 4-29) by 5 wkts

Division Seven

Overstone Park IIs 163 all out (Sunil Bhatt 57, Matthew Hawes 34, Ciaran Thomas 5-31) beat Bugbrooke 152 all out (Joshua Sidebottom 35, Upendra Pinnaka 4-47, Justin Murphy 3-17) by 11 runs

Gretton 269-5 (Andrew Ward 103no, Darren Baines 98, Lewis Ward 3-28) beat Desborough Town IIs 225 all out (William Sercombe 64, Kris Steed 51, Lewis Ward 55, Ian Ward 3-28) by 44 runs

Old IIs 298-5 (Alex Culverhouse 33, David Middleditch 86, J Brightman 98no, Athiq Thamby 53, Ruban Singh 3-89) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 212 all out (Steve Denton 40, Will Haines 78, Harry Dennis-Jones 40, Lewis Hunt 4-33) by 86 runs

Obelisk 175 all out (Lee Webb 3-68, Alexander Chandler 3-53, David Alderson 3-27) lost to S & L Corby IIs 177-6 (Ryan Buckingham 54, Mike McGeown 58, Billy Foreman 3-32) by 4 wkts

Division Eight

Wellingborough OGs IIs 156 all out (Jordan Gibey 43, Kevin Taylor 4-49, Ian Street 3-30) lost to Horton House IIIs 158-1 (Kiron Das 51, Vineet Patel 61, Prabodh Kakodkar 40) by 9 wkts

Long Buckby IIs 205 all out (Christian Brient 115, Greg Oliver 30) lost to Bowden IIs 206-4 (Fergus Kenny 27, Dan Poynton 41no, Sam Gomez 98) by 6 wkts

Old Northamptonians IVs 267-7 (Rhys Noble 102, Chirag Joshi 46, David White 29no) beat Raunds Town IIs 88 all out (Paul Guest 37, Matthew Cove 4-22, Gary Ray 3-25, Chirag Joshi 3-4) by 179 runs

Barton Seagrave 178 all out (Matt Earl 30, Christopher Ellis 44, Peter Ellis 4-45) beat Oundle IIIs 115 all out (Rowan Pack 3-15) by 63 runs

Sun Hardingstone 221 all out (Phillip Monkman 61, Lee Bennett 27, Ben Miller 41no) lost to Mears Ashby 222-7 (Mike Thompson 76, Rudath Kapugeeklyana 30, Jon Hill 47no, Stephen Thompson 27, Jonny Grove 3-58) by 3 wkts

Division Nine

Irchester IIIs 241-8 (Jordan Everitt 71, Andy Cotter 51) beat St Michael’s 86 all out (Geoff Lambert 36, Daniel Maskell 4-21) by 155 runs

Little Harrowden 180 all out (Matthew Roberts 48, Jack Westley 3-66, Ryan Carter 4-24) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 68 all out (Thomas Ray 5-20, Salman Khan 3-13) by 112 runs

Weldon IIs 241-5 (Matthew Hay 94, William Hay 84no) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 131-7 (Ashok Dave 43no) by 110 runs

Heyford IIs 270-5 (Joshua Bastin 87, Ross Cambray 129no, Jacob Cotter 3-49) beat Wollaston IIIs 109 all out (Jordan Smith 4-22) by 161 runs

Brixworth IIIs 236 all out (Rory Green 69no, Keith Halford 50, Stuart Knight 69) lost to Great Houghton IIs 237-7 (Harry Crisp 47, Robert Hart 87, James Knight 4-55) by 3 wkts

Division 10

Harlestone IIs 217 all out (Ryan Toone 39, Russell Hyland 85, Jasdev Singh Lal 29no, Joseph Goodson 3-61) lost to Brigstock IIs 220-5 (Ian Sharp 74no, Henry Spence 95no) by 5 wkts

Kettering Town IIIs 221-6 (Phillip Coward 55, Aditya Sharma 30, Hardeep Singh 43, Graham Smart 64no) beat Kislingbury Temperance IIs 218-7 (Luke Evans 57, Danny Mackintosh 39, Gareth Deeble 48no, Vishal Sharma 3-56) by 3 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 173 all out (Ian Murphy 59, Chris Mason 4-34, Alex Bushell 4-16) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 175-6 (Jack Quennell 69, Jake Morrissey 44no) by 4 wkts

Rushden Town IIIs 57 all out (Dominic Arnold 3-15, Daniel Morse 4-12) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 60-2 (Scott Lawniczak 32no) by 8 wits

Geddington IIIs 229-8 (Mark Pearson 111no, Christian Dalziel 3-39) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 159 all out (Karl Peasnall 73, Mark Pearson 4-29) by 70 runs

Division 11

Bold Dragoon IIs 261-9 (Saad Ahmad 62, Ahmed Shah 52, James Hurrell 66no, Adam Boss 3-64, Michael Gardner 4-58) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 163-9 (Ian Watson 74, Sam Spencer 4-14) by 98 runs

Sun Hardingstone IIs 286-6 (Paul Larkin 103, Robert Anderson 63, Tim Pool 33no, Joby Creamer 3-39) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 219 all out (Glenn Turner 65, Charlie Thomas 33, Tim Pool 3-39) by 67 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 186 all out (Andrew Frame 45, Danny Carter 40, Katie Heathfield 4-53) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 179-5 (Jamie Dunk 61, Andrew Deeming 43no) by 7 runs

Division 12

Bugbrooke IIs 184 all out (James Garrard 60, Robin Harding 46, Dave Sherwood 3-24, Chey Manzella 3-56, Charlie Britton 3-51) lost to Barby IIIs 190-2 (John Hardbattle 64no, Dave Sherwood 37, Chey Manzella 45no) by 8 wkts

Brixworth IVs 142 all out (Toby Clifton 44, Ryan Moloney 3-17, Tony Adams 5-29) lost to Grange Park 145-1 (Ben Young 56no, Zeeshan Cheema 63no) by 9 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 168 all out (Liam Goodall 30) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 170-2 (Steve Faulkner 54no, David White 30, Keith Finson 35no) by 8 wkts

Old IIIs 291-6 (Kristian Johnson 79, Nick Riseley 96, Alex Mawby 53, Charlie Bridgeford 3-46) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 225-5 (David Murray 57no, Stuart Jeffrey 50, Azaan Shah 48no, Charlie Bridgeford 31) by 5 wkts

St Michael’s 74 IIs 90 all out (Peter Lyons 28, Robert Kennedy 3-28) lost to Obelisk IIs 91-4 by 6 wkts

Division 13

Saints IVs 276-7 (Jake Baldwin 62, Dave Shardlow 81, Phil Austin 31, Roy Long 31) beat Barton Seagrave IIIs 103 all out (Hitesh Vadher 32, Zakary Farah 3-35, Connor Grummett 5-10) by 173 runs

Geddington IIIs 272-3 (Paul Rowden 92no, Conor Napier 30) beat Isham Zingari 187-6 (Nathan Rosshart 32, Ethan Kerr 52, Sam Reid 33, Benjamin Galloway 47no) by 85 runs

Kettering Town IVs 226-6 (Ethan Smart 81, Dan Spencer 50, Clive Wears 38, Matthew Ward 3-35, Rylee Wilkinson 3-34) beat S & L Corby IIIs 75 all out (Sean Turner 5-4) by 151 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 188 all out (Bilal Ahmed 60, Josh Hoy 58) lost to Thrapston IIIs 191-6 (Ewan Hope 50, Kyle Oliver 51no) by 4 wkts

Weldon conceded to West Haddon & Guilsborough

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Plate Last 16

Heyford 182-6 (Jacob Glider 74, James Edwards 35, Martyn Cory 27, Dan Herbert 3-41) beat St Crispin & Ryelands 148 all out (Dan Wood 29, Jordan Smith 3-21) by 34 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, July 21

Premier Division: Horton House v Geddington, Old Northamptonians v Brixworth, Oundle v Peterborough, Rushden v Northampton Saints, Wollaston v Finedon Dolben.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Overstone Park, Desborough v Wellingborough Town, East Haddon v Old Northamptonians IIs, Irthlingborough v Stony Stratford, Loddington v Isham, Weekley & Warkton v Kettering.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Kislingbury, Great Houghton v Thrapston, Long Buckby v St Crispin & Ryelands, Northampton Saints IIs v Rothwell, Old v Wellingborough Indians, Peterborough IIs v Earls Barton.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Old Grammarians, Geddington IIs v Great Oakley, Heyford v Wollaston IIs, Irchester v Rushden IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Horton House IIs, Weldon v Oundle IIs.

Division Four: Old Northamptonians IIIs v Higham Ferrers, Overstone Park IIs v Raunds, Podington v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Rushton IIs v Kempston, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs , Wellingborough Town IIs v Bowden.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Bold Dragoon, Carrib United v Cogenhoe, Kettering IIs v Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Harlestone, Thrapston IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Yelvertoft v S&L Corby.

Division Six: Earls Barton IIs v Spencer Bruerne, Isham IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Rothwell IIs v Podington IIs, St Michaels 74 v Burton Latimer IIs.

Division Seven: Gretton v Loddington IIs, Overstone Park IIIs v Desborough IIs, S&L Corby IIs v Bugbrooke.

Division Eight: Bowden IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs, Horton House IIIs v Long Buckby IIs, Mears Ashby v Oundle IIIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Barton Seagrave, Raunds IIs v Hardingstone.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Heyford IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Irchester IIs, St Michaels (N) v Wollaston IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Weldon IIs.

Division 10: Cogenhoe IIs v Rushden IIIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Brigstock IIs, Geddington IIIs v Overstone Park IVs, Kettering IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Kislingbury IIs v Harlestone IIs.

Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v Horton House IVs, Hardingstone IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Irthlingborough IIIs v Thrapston IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Burton Latimer IIIs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Brixworth IVs, Old IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Grange Park, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Barby IIIs.

Division 13: Barton Seagrave IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Isham Zingari v S&L Corby IIIs, Northampton Saints Grendon IVs v Kettering IVs, Thrapston IVs v Geddington IVs, Weldon IIIs v Stony Stratford Vs.

