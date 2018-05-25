CRICKET: Northants Cricket League results, fixtures and pictures special

Reigning champions Old Nortrhamptonians secured their first win of the 2018 Hevey Building Supplies NCL Preier Division win of the season on Saturday, easily seeing off old rivals Saints by nine wickets at Birchfield Road East.

ONs’ bowlers were too hot for Saints to handle as they were rushed out for just 114 in 40.4 overs, with Toby Mitchell taking four for 33.

ONs skipper Rob White then cracked 59 and Thomas Hafil 51 not out as the champions cruised to 115 for one in 23.1 overs.

The win lifts ONs up to fourth in the premier division table, just four points behind leaders Finedon Dolben, who were held to a draw by Oundle last weekend.

It was once again a full weekend of action in the NCL, with the sun shining, and Chron photographer Dave Ikin was out and about to capture the action from Saints versus ONs, East Haddon IIs versus Irthlingborough IIs and Bugbrooke against S&L Corby IIs.

Below are all the results from Saturday’s action, with the key men with bat and ball named, as well as the fixtures for this weekend.

Results, Saturday, May 19

Premier Division

Brixworth 219-9 (Alex Lacey 65, William Thomas 60, Luke Cummins 5-50) winning draw versus Geddington 177-9 (Andrew Reynoldson 67, Callum Guest 5-29)

Finedon Dolben 283-6 dec (Callum Berrill 50, Sean Davis 42, Drew Brierley 79, Greig Hofbauer 30, Matthew Swann 41, Harrison Craig 3-72) winning draw versus Oundle Town 266-8 (James Kettleborough 105, Daniel Robinson 77, Jack Chopping 3-76, Drew Brierley 4-33)

Saints 112 all out (Elliott Patterson 29, Toby Mitchell 4-33) lost to Old Northamptonians 115-1 (Rob White 59, Thomas Hafil 51no) by 9 wkts

Peterborough Town 252-6 (David Clarke 123, Vansh Bajaj 30, Alex Mitchell 27, Ben Wall 4-77) winning draw versus Horton House 201-7 (Ewan Cox 47, Ben Wall 83, Jamie Smith 3-34, Matt Milner 3-50)

Rushden Town 256 all out (Sam Kumar 46, Chanaka Ruwansiri 31, Charlie Thurston 31, Mikey Phillips 33, Glenn Burgess 3-54, George Parker 4-62) lost to Rushton 260-6 (Michael Hosking 82, Harvey Burton 29, Marcus Steed 45, Jack Parker 70, Chanaka Ruwansiri 5-72) by 4 wkts

Brigstock 254 all out (Ricardo Vasconcelos 37, Patrick Croker 103, Archie Ogden 65, Luke Bartier 4-76, Christopher Perry 3-59) winning draw versus Wollaston 186-8 (Luke Bartier 43, Praveen Chandran 40, Robert Pack 3-24)

Division One

Loddington & Mawsley 278 all out (Martin Prowse 65, Josh Plowright 72, James Coles 37, Craig Fowler 4-66) lost to Irthlingborough Town 280-7 (Ashley Dogett 56, Alex McDonald 113) by 3 wkts

East Haddon 263-5 beat Isham 118 all out by 145 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 180 all out (Daniel Harris 30, Nicholas Cooper 45, Jake Blindley 3-50, Sam Harris 3-44) lost to Desborough Town 181-9 (Simon Renshaw 39, Wayne Steed 39, Lee Pollard 40, Nicholas Cooper 3-43, Muhammad Maqsood 3-40, Pratik Kanani 3-43) by 1 wkt

Overstone Park 99-3 beat Weekley & Warkton 97 all out by 7 wkts

Stony Stratford 216-9 (Graham Simpson 54, Jarrod Pretorius 52no, Damon Hanney 3-65, Terry Butt 5-43) beat Burton Latimer 143 all out (Aiden Cunningham 48, Terry Butt 33no, Graham Simpson 5-42) by 73 runs

Wellingborough Town 212-9 (Richard Curtis 48, Ryan Lovell 39, Jake Westley 27, Alex Churchill-Coleman 3-50) beat Kettering Town 169 all out (Steven Wilson 71no, Kyle Awbery 3-39, Sam Owen 4-60) by 43 runs

Division Two

Earls Barton 227 all out (Callum Ward 107, Matt Nel 59, Frank Hoang 4-48, Andy Hayward 4-48) beat Old 116 all out (Ben Street 47, Charlie Lawrence 3-27, James McDermott 3-29, Tom Hawkins 3-37) by 111 runs

Great Houghton 251-4 (Ben Mousley 83, Kieran Lane 85no, Thomas Minney 3-49) winning draw versus Finedon Dolben IIs 230-9 (Simon Brett 33, Nick Brown 51, Luke Mcafee 3-42)

St Crispin & Ryelands 323-5 (Brian Davis 80, Tom Lightfoot 158) beat Saints IIs 283 all out (Afaq Barber 53, Dhiraj Khullar 36, Dave Prophet 67no, Jake Spencer 3-47, Matt Rowe 5-55) by 40 runs

Peterborough Town IIs 270-6 (Balaji Ganesan 69, Scott Howard 100, Sohail Hayat 40, Danny Mohammed 28no) winning draw versus Thrapston 215-8 (Paul Spicker 38, Owen Whiteman 49, William Cade 45, Dhaanyaal Iqbal 4-58)

Division Three

Geddington 316-6 (Mark Thomas 52, Brando Biddle 81, Lee Sutherland 53, Steve Toseland 27no) beat Stony Stratford IIs 198 all out (Simon Chapman 28, Anton Rensburg 52, Jack Connelly 3-25) by 118 runs

Great Oakley 135 all out (Chris York 34, Connor McAlinden 3-10, Harpreet Saini 3-11) lost to Weldon 137-3 (Sinjin Bulbring 46no, Jonathan Freeman 37no) by 7 wkts

Brixworth IIs 235-8 (Robert Dow 81no, Ben Carrick 31, Ceri Roberts 42, Ben Richardson 3-45) beat Horton House IIs 204 all out (Rizwam Alam 47, Stephen Finch 27, Ian Street 29no, Dave Marlow 3-36, Richard Foster 3-27) by 31 runs

Heyford 210 all out (James Baldwin 41, Simon Legge 54, James Edwards 49, Colin Ray 3-44) lost to Oundle Town IIs 211-8 (Matthew Ingram 36, Guy Bolsover 39, Liam Fresen 82no, Jacob Gilder 5-43) by 2 wkts

Rushden Town IIs 192 all out (Anthony Jupp 28, Aidan Payne 33, Joshua Steggles 3-43, Simon Driver 3-20) lost to Wollaston 193-6 (Mark Carter38, Darren Laughton 47no, Andrew Kowal 49no, James Rawlins 4-51) by 4 wkts

Irchester 285-6 (Brendon Tate 31, Harry Green 36, Thomas Duxson 141no, Charles Cotter 29, Anthony Shepherdson 3-66) beat Wellingborough OGs 241-9 (Faz Shah 69, Anthony Shepherdson 42, Tom Pace 33, Thomas Duxson 3-46, Harry Green 3-24) by 44 runs

Division Four

Bowden 317-8 (Anthony Paton 85, Karl Pollard 33, Sam Gomez 60, Anthony Roberts 38, Harshad Patel 3-64, Adam Massey 3-59) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 231 all out (David Hylands 39, Mark Richardson 46, Martyn Standish 28, Andrew Skelton 34, Sam Freer 7-53) by 86 runs

Kempston Hammers 365-3 (Leon Harvey 179no, Ashley Field 77, Nigel Thorn 55no) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 250 all out (Owen West 29, Alex Hawkes 34, Joel Beeney 58, Daniel Denton 3-67) by 115 runs

Higham Ferrers Town 183-3 (James Walker 53no) beat Overstone Park IIs 180 all out (Christopher Simons 41no, Nick Bonser 3-54, Toby Webbley 4-38) by 6 wkts

Podington 56 all out (Liam Souster 28, Tom White 4-13) lost to Old Northamptonians IIIs 57-1 by 9 wkts

Raunds Town 234 all out (Ben Simpson 38, Phillip Woolley 57, Timothy Cook 4-74, Ben Williamson 3-37) beat Rushton IIs 227-9 (Peter Frankcam 41, Dean Joy 90, John Pike 28, George Earl 4-34) by 7 runs

Division Five

Bold Dragoon 187 all out (Marcus Bates 29, Daniel Blatch 28, Nassakat Hussain 38, Seb Lord 27, Jitesh Thanawalla 4-39, Kevin Johnson 3-35) lost to Harlestone 188-5 (Joe Ball 54, John Marshall 56no, Rajiv Raval 27no) by 5 wkts

Cogenhoe 264-9 (Daniel McLaughlin 29, Hanry Swallow 38, Ryan Knight 62, Jack Harris 27no, Neil Fewtrell 3-57, Huw Turner 3-59) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 164 all out (Yash Tailor 29, Huw Turner 35no, Daniel McLaughlin 3-21) by 100 runs

Kettering Town IIs 220-9 (Lewis Boyall 54, Aled David 28, William Hook 4-64) beat Thrapston IIs 116 all out (Harjit Kang 3-32, Aled David 4-11) by 1 wkt

Saints IIIs 120 all out (Adam West 5-22) lost to Carrib United 121-2 (Wilf Paris 52no, Ming Hestic 31no) by 8 wkts

Bedford 186 all out (Jonathan Dave 110, Dorn Mawdsley 46, Chris Dunn 3-62, Alexander Chandler 3-45) beat S & L Corby 178 all out (Jonathan Dove 5-56) by 8 runs

Yelvertoft 273-8 (James Martin 75, John Eccles 31, James Burnett 27, Kevin Griggs 3-22) beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 236-9 (Oliver Bosworth 54, Robert Head 64, Callum Bentley 4-41, Martin Lewis 3-31) by 37 runs

Division Six

Burton Latimer IIs 168-7 (Jonathan Goodman 29, Bill Craddock 5-47) beat St Michael’s 74 166 all out (Mark Whittering 55, Jon Woods 27, Steven Spruels 3-27) by 3 wkts

East Haddon IIs 126 all out (Steve Kilsby 30, Charlie Thomas 3-21) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 127-5 (Brady Stratford-Day 44no) by 5 wkts

Podington 135 all out (John Hart 29, Adam Gasson 5-22) lost to Rothwell Town IIs 141-4 (Cameron Knox 38, James Swingler 32no, Ross Parker 33no, John Hart 4-41) by 6 wkts

Isham IIs 143 all out (Ben Reid 56) lost to Wellingborough Indians IIs 144-1 (Vikas Patel 71, Pankaj Patel 55no) by 9 wkts

Division Seven

Bugbrooke 167 all out (Robin Harding 30, Tom Sidebottom 49, David Alderson 4-45, Tommy Reid 4-46) lost to S & L Corby IIs 168-6 (Mike McGeown 50, Tommy Reid 31, Jamie Cross 3-33) by 4 wkts

Overstone Park IIIs 278 all out (Ram Srinvasan 57, Jason Millard 74, Bryan Ogilvie 51, Matthew Hawes 30no, James Peel 3-49) lost to Desborough Town IIs 279-8 (Christopher Barton 37, Daniel Barton 59, Lewis Ward 34, Pete Burnham 53no) by 2 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 172-6 (George Denton 37, Max Gault 55) beat Gretton 102 all out (Harry Campbell 34, George Denton 7-26) by 70 runs

Division Eight

Barton Seagrave 243 all out (Matt Earl 85, James Loader 31, Hitesh Vadher 27, Matthew Ward 4-75) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 244-7 (Stuart Jeffery 50, Luke Baish 110, Nathan Joshi 35) by 3 wkts

Horton House IIIs 128 all out (Paul Wolstenholme 35, Graham Harris 31, Daniel Lewis 5-30) lost to Long Buckby IIs 129-8 (David Holmes 31, Paul Wlstenholme 3-17) by 2 wkts

Bowden IIs 210 all out (Nick Jelley 38, Francis Finnermore 56, Rafiullah Oryakhail 4-45, Anup Patel 3-34) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 211-9 (Jed Jenkins 28, Chirag Joshi 44, Rafiullah Oryakhail 35no, Harry Wilford 4-78) by 1 wkt

Oundle Town IIIs 174 all out (Justin Jeffrey 86no, Calvin Green 3-47) lost to Mears Ashby 177-3 (Lewis Coles 66no, Mike Thompson 50no) by 7 wkts

Sun Hardingstone versus Raunds Town IIs was cancelled

Division Nine

Heyford IIs 192-9 (Connor Robson 79, Rhys Hopkins 28, Rob Pardon 41, Keith Halford 5-35) lost to Brixworth IIIs 123 all out (Oliver Timm 44, Rhys Hopkins 3-11) by 69 runs

Irchester IIs 170 all out (Jordan Everitt 66, Yousuf Ansary 46, Kunal Gandhi 3-31, Thomas Morris 4-22) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 172-5 (Andrew Frame 42no, Kunal Gandhi 35no) by 5 wkts

Great Houghton IIs 173 all out (Ryan West 123, Thomas Ray 3-35) lost to Little Harrowden 174-4 (Brian Mitcham 53, Jack Tenney 64no) by 6 wkts

Weldon IIs 210-8 (Thomas Prattis 49, Matthew Hay 29, Kristien Warren 45, Steven Milson 42) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 80 all out (Joshua Lucas-Knight 3-27, Kristien Warren 3-12) by 130 runs

Wollaston IIIs 227-7 (Nathan Folkes 48, Nathan Dawson 32, Hayden Melly 37, Craig Boddington 33, Ian Geddes 3-54) beat St Michael’s 93 all out (David Harrison 32, Ian Geddes 29no, Andrew Monteith 3-9) by 134 runs

Division 10

Brigstock IIs 203 all out (Ian Sharp 51, Nigel Shiells 41, Krishna Dholakia 4-33) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 175 all out (Jake Hinton 48, Krishna Dholakia 45, Harry Howell 3-38, Oliver Day 3-48) by 28 runs

Harlestone IIs 172 all out (Gauvav Khanna 33, Russell Hyland 49, Dale Ansell 4-34, Mohammad Abid 3-7) beat Kislingbury Temperance IIs 132 all out (Danny Mackintosh 41, Kyle Dufty 66) by 40 runs

Geddington IIIs 301-8 (Benjamin Templeman 76, Mark Pearson 80, James Bye 52, Benjamin Sales 3-65) beat Overstone Park IVs 144 all out Jack Tyson 32, Benjamin York 4-48) by 157 runs

Rushden Town IIIs 124 all out (Henry Steele 58, Mark Bird 3-40) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 125-3 (Russ Coleman 64no) by 7 wkts

Kettering Town IIIss 241-7 (Dale Munn 46, Hardeep Singh 86) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 211-8 (Stephen Walton 27, Stephen Turner 100no) by 30 runs

Division 11

Old Northamptonians Vs 110 all out (Jamie Dunk 28, Will Brooks 3-17, Michael Gardner 3-19) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 114-6 (Katie Heathfield 3-21) by 4 wkts

Horton House IVs 71 all out (Ahmed Shah 4-15) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 73-1 (Mike Chew 34no) by 9 wkts

Sun Hardingstone 213 all out (Robert Anderson 52, Stephen Gollings 48, Harvey Julyan 4-28) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 138-8 (Paul Haskins 59no, Stephen Leak 65, Richard West 3-1) by 75 runs

Thrapston IIIs 251-8 (Jeremy Burdett 86no, Graeme Ackroyd 44, Chris Burdett 32, Harry Potkins 4-46) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 170 all out (Joby Creamer 73, Lee Parsons 30, Steve Walker 3-29, Stephen Bennett 3-36) by 81 runs

Division 12

Spencer Bruerne IIs 334-6 (Ford Driscolli-Gibb 55, Peter Stead 78, Keith Finson 76, Luke Adams 36) beat Barby IIIs 110-8 (John Hardbattle 27, Lee Walters 5-35) by 224 runs

Obelisk IIs 249-4 (Carl White 82, Steven Smith 30, Matt Virgin 44, Charles Wright 44no) beat Brixworth IVs 145 all out (James Knight 50, Thomas Elmore 33, Gary Bliss 5-15) by 104 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 83 all out (Thomas Willis 31, Ryan Moloney 6-6) lost to Grange Park 87-2 (Jonny Rust 39) by 8 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 223-8 (Daniel Smith 52, Paul Watts 47, Ben Cole 60no, Steven Boyce 5-57) beat Old IIIs 183-6 (Terry Eaglen 95, Toby Bence 27, Dimuthu Fernando 3-31) by 40 runs

St Michael’s 7v IIs 168-6 (Nick Croft 64, John Stretton 36) beat Bugbrooke IIs 28 all out (John Chapman 6-12, Charlie Gibbins 3-16)by 140 runs

Division 13

Thrapston IVs 87 all out (Drew Peel 3-35, Richard Spence 4-1) lost to Geddington IVs 88-6 (Darren Garley 28no, Mike Draper 5-20) by 4 wkts

Saints & Grendon 171 all out (Steve Hanwell 32, Dave Shardlow 46, Sean Turner 4-32) beat Kettering Town IVs 164 all out (Svapneel Zumkhawala 42, Richard Scott 3-14) by 7 runs

Isham Zingari 145-3 (Lloyd Hanes 82no) beat S & L Corby IIIs 69 all out (Kieran Lawman 45, David Hobbs 5-28, Aum Lakhani 4-8) by 76 runs

Weldon IIIs 139-8 (Kane Taylor 50, Andy Warren 36no, George Oldershaw 5-27) beat Stony Stratford Vs 125 all out (Josh Hoy 36, Chloe Hay 4-7) by 14 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 212-6 (Darran Britton 38, Steve Roffe 89, Seb Tubb 38no, Mike Webb 3-51) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 154 all out (Elliott Butlin 28, Wayne Sharpe 48, Dory Draper 5-31) by 58 runs

Fixtures, Saturday, May 26

Premier Division: Brigstock v Brixworth, Geddington v Peterborough, Horton House v Saints, Old Northamptonians v Finedon Dolben, Oundle v Rushton, Rushden v Wollaston.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Isham, Desborough v Stony Stratford, East Haddon v Irthlingborough Town, Kettering v Overstone Park, Loddington v Wellingborough Town, Weekley & Warkton v Old Northamptonians IIs.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Rothwell, Long Buckby v Great Houghton, Northampton Saints IIs v Thrapston, Old v St Crispin & Ryelands, Peterborough IIs v Kislingbury, Wellingborough Indians v Earls Barton.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Geddington IIs, Heyford v Old Grammarians, Irchester v Great Oakley, Stony Stratford IIs v Rushden IIs, Weldon v Horton House IIs, Wollaston IIs v Oundle IIs.

Division Four: Kempston v Raunds, Overstone Park IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Podington v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Rushton IIs v Bowden, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough Town IIs v Old Northamptonians IIIs.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs, Caribbean United v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Harlestone v Cogenhoe, Stony Stratford IIIs v S&L Corby, Thrapston IIs v Bold Dragoon, Yelvertoft v Kettering IIs.

Division Six: Earls Barton IIs v Podington IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, Isham IIs v East Haddon IIs, Rothwell IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, St Michaels 74 v Spencer Bruerne.

Division Seven: Gretton v Old IIs, Overstone IIIs v Loddington IIs, S&L Corby IIs v Desborough IIs.

Division Eight: Bowden IIs v Hardingstone, Horton House IIIs v ONsIVs, Mears Ashby v Barton Seagrave, Old Grammarians IIs v Long Buckby IIs, Raunds IIs v Oundle IIIs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Little Harrowden, Great Houghton IIs v Weldon IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Wollaston IIIs, St Michaels (N) v Heyford IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Irchester IIs.

Division 10: Cogenhoe IIs v Brigstock IIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Harlestone IIs, Geddington IIIs v Rushden IIIs, Kettering IIIs v Overstone Park IVs, Kislingbury IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs.

Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v Stony Stratford IVs, Hardingstone IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Horton House IVs, Thrapston IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIs v Brixworth IVs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Grange Park, Old IIIs v Barby IIIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs.

Division 13: Barton Seagrave IIs v Stony Stratford Vs, Isham Zingari v Kettering IVs, Saints Grendon IVs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, S&L Corby IIIs v Thrapston IVs, Weldon IIIs v Geddington IVs