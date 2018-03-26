County ski ace Anderson is going for gold

Northants ace Jess Anderson is going for gold this week after coming second in her first race of the Delancey British Alpine Skiing Championships in Tignes on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Hannington was happy with her performance despite making a few errors on the piste.

The British Championships, which run from last Sunday to April 6, is the biggest alpine skiing event in the British calendar.

PyeongChang Olympians Dave Ryding, Laurie Taylor, Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest will be on show throughout the week, along with the best up and coming racers from the Delancey U21 and U18 squads.

“The first run was good,” said Anderson, who came second in the Super G last year at the British Championships as well.

“I had a bit of a mistake in the middle, but on the whole it was a good run and I was happy with it.

“I don’t always do that great in speed disciplines so it was good.

“The mistake is a bit annoying but that’s racing! I hope to get a few more titles this week, I’m definitely aiming for golds.”

Having skied in national championships across Europe, including Austria, Italy and Norway, Anderson described the British Championships as one of her favorites due to its environment.

“It’s a bit more sociable, everyone knows everyone, parents are there, it’s a lot nicer,” she added.

“And obviously the trophies you win, you know the people engraved on them, so that’s cool.”

Hoping to progress to Delancey’s Europa Cup squad next season, the teenager said she has been training hard and feels proud to represent Britain.

“It’s an honour to race for Britain, it’s an amazing thing to do so I’m very proud, I enjoy it a lot.

“I’ve been working on trying to build my confidence this season, just trying to ski in training more like I do in a race. It’s always different at the start gate.”

With heavy snow throughout the season and the sun blazing down, Sunday’s conditions were perfect for racing, and Anderson believes the small changes in the course – such as widening the track in certain areas – have helped her performance.

“It was amazing, the piste was in really good condition,” she said.

“I think it’s nice being wider as you got more turns in.”

