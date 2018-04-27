County's clash with Durham drifts towards an abandonment

Northants' County Championship Division Two clash with Durham continues to drift towards an abandonment after a third successive day without any play at the County Ground.

After another early-morning inspection, umpires Nick Cook and Graham Lloyd again decided no action would be possible on Sunday.



While the rain that took out the first two days of the game had eased, the outfield - yet to recover after being reseeded at the end of last season - remained very heavy and with little chance to dry under grey cloud and single-figure temperatures.



The entire match is now set to be abandoned with a weather warning issued for the east midlands on Monday.