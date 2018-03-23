Club legend Myler to leave Saints this summer

Stephen Myler will leave Saints this summer after almost 12 years at the club.

The fly-half switched codes from rugby league in 2006, moving to Franklin's Gardens to start his Northampton journey.

And it has turned out to be a hugely successful stay, with Myler becoming one of the most important figures in Saints history.

He played a huge role in the return to the Premiership in the 2007/08 season, with Northampton recording a 100 per cent winning record in the RFU Championship.

Myler then kicked all the points as Saints beat Bourgoin to win the European Challenge Cup in 2009, before starring in a remarkable Heineken Cup run in 2011 that saw the club reach the final in Cardiff.

But his finest moment in black, green and gold was still to come, as the Widnes-born No.10 was instrumental in Saints’ historic 2013/14 season.

The club claimed glory in the Challenge Cup and Premiership - the first time they had won England's top division title.

And Myler had a huge say in both finals, scooping the man of the match prize on both occasions, notching up the most individual points in a season in club history.

Myler joined an exclusive group earlier this term as he pulled on a Saints jersey for the 300th time.

And with a host of club records to his name, the 33-year-old leaves an unforgettable legacy behind at Franklin’s Gardens.