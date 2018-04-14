Bracewell wants Northants to be positive in Lord's victory bid

Doug Bracewell believes Northants must adopt a positive approach if they are to hunt down Middlesex and start the season with a win.

The County need 294 further runs to earn the victory at Lord's, having finished day two on nine without loss.

Middlesex, who made 214 in their first innings, were bowled out for 159 in the second innings, with Kiwi bowler Bracewell taking three for 31.

Northants were skittled out for just 71 in their first innings, with Richard Levi top scoring with 20.

And Bracewell knows the third day of the County Championship Division Two clash will be an interesting one.

"Yesterday was one of those days when everything seemed to happen pretty quickly," said the 27-year-old, who is covering for the County before Rory Kleinveldt's arrival in mid-May.

"The wicket is offering a bit for the seamers and it was swinging early on yesterday morning and throughout the day as well.

"I think it is one of those wickets where you have to work pretty hard as a batsman and come up with a sound game plan.

"It is going to make for a pretty interesting day again today.

"There is a lot of time left with under 300 to score, so we will back ourselves to go out and score.

"It is a wicket where you have to go out and be quite positive in your decision making and footwork."