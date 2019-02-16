Boyd: We're starting to play the Saints way

Chris Boyd feels Saints are starting to play the way he desires after they smashed Sale Sharks 67-17 at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Everything clicked for the home side as they ran in nine tries, taking their tally to an incredible 48 in the past five matches.

Saints have now moved up to seventh in the Gallagher Premiership after beating a Sale side who had not been defeated in the league since November.

And Boyd, whose side are now just five points off fourth place, said: "I enjoyed it.

"I would have taken that score at the start of the game obviously, but it was really more the performance than the score that was most pleasing.

"Some of the things we talked about we managed to put into the game and we got on top, things started rolling our way and we were able to capitalise on it.

"It was a good day at the office.

"It's a recipe of everyone: Sam Vesty runs our attack, Alan Dickens runs our defence, Phil Dowson runs our forwards and our breakdown and Ferg runs our scrum.

"It's a combination of all those people having an impact and the players.

"We're starting to find the Northampton Saints way now.

"It's not just anybody's way, it's our way and we're managing to execute that quite nicely.

"We're making better decisions and though one swallow doesn't make a summer, I did think it was a pretty good performance."