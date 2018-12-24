Boyd tells Saints to 'do the supporters proud' in Exeter showdown

Chris Boyd wants Saints to 'do the supporters proud' at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

A full house will lie in wait at the Gardens as the black, green and gold battle title-chasing Exeter Chiefs.

Saints go into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 32-6 success against Worcester Warriors at Sixways last Friday.

It ended a run of two league defeats, against Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons.

And Boyd said: "We were embarrassed for our supporters to walk away from Franklin's Gardens after that game we let slip at the end against Newcastle (on December 1).

"We'd like to go into this game after Christmas and show some intent to play.

"We need to enjoy the festive season with our families but we have to respect the fact we've got a turnaround of two days after Christmas so the boys will have to limit the Christmas pud and cream and be good. We'll trust them to do that."

On the challenge posed by a formidable Exeter outfit, Boyd said: "We've done some work on Exeter and they're a really good side.

"But like all sides, they have some strengths and they have some weaknesses.

"We can't allow them to play their game otherwise it will be very difficult to stop.

"We've got to go in with a mindset of imposing our will and our style over theirs.

"One thing we will be is very determined to put on a big performance in front of a full house at home.

"I hope we can do the supporters proud on Friday."

Boyd, who joined Saints from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes during the summer, is preparing for his first Christmas Day in England.

And the Kiwi boss said: "It's a bit different for us.

"We have a very big extended family at home and usually have 40, 50, 60 people for our Christmas lunch.

"This year, it's going to be my wife and I in our little cottage and we've arranged a couple of little trips to see some neighbours in the village.

"We'll have a nice, quiet time and get out and do some exercise.

"It will just be different."