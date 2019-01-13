Boyd gives injury update on Saints star Biggar

Chris Boyd believes the injury Dan Biggar sustained during Saints' 48-40 defeat at Clermont Auvergne on Saturday night was 'a pretty minor knee twist'.

Biggar was forced off after just 10 minutes, with James Grayson coming on.

Saints went on to score six tries as they were just edged out in an enthralling Challenge Cup pool match.

And after the game, Boyd was asked about Biggar, who is due to be on Six Nations duty with Wales in the coming weeks.

"I don't think there's any need for massive concern in The Valleys," Boyd said.

"Dan sustained what was probably a pretty minor knee twist.

"He's a real warrior and he wanted to carry on but at the end of the day, that wasn't going to happen.

"But the medical people I've just spoken to before coming to the press conference said they don't see it as a significant injury at all."