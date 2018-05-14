Boyd delighted as he brings 'extremely hungry' Haskell to Saints

New Saints boss Chris Boyd says he is 'thrilled' to have acquired the services of an 'extremely hungry' James Haskell.

The flanker has signed on at Franklin's Gardens, moving to Northampton on a one-year deal this summer after leaving Wasps.

Haskell has a World Cup in his sights and was desperate to remain in England to fulfil the dream of playing in the tournament next year.

The 33-year-old has won 77 Test caps and brings a vast amount of experience to the Saints back row.

And Boyd, who will move to Northampton after completing his commitments at Super Rugby side the Hurricanes this summer, is delighted to have got his man.

“We’re thrilled to have captured James’s signature for next season, as he’s a player that can bring so much to Saints,” Boyd said.

“Not only is he a superb leader with bags of experience at the very highest level, but James is clearly still extremely hungry to win trophies in club and international rugby.

“His record speaks for itself and I have no doubt that he will be an excellent fit for Northampton, both in the side and within the club.”