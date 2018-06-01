BOXING: Reeve bids to bring the belts home

Nathan Reeve declared himself ready to bring more belts back to Northampton after his latest win.

Reeve outpointed Khvica Gigolashvili over six rounds in Bedford – and the 28-year-old hopes a title shot in front of his home fans will be next.

Manager Errol Johnson is looking to put a show on at The Deco this summer that could feature Reeve fighting for honours.

“I feel I’m ready to fight for titles now,” said Reeve, who captured the British Masters super-flyweight title with a thrilling win over Terry Broadbent at the Park Inn Hotel in September, 2012.

“I got a good six rounds under my belt against a tough opponent and I could have done 10 rounds.

“I think I’ve proved I’m ready to step up.”

Reeve conceded weight to his latest opponent – and had to use his skills to get his 11th win in 13 fights.

“It was a good fight,” said Reeve. “He was a tough lad.

“He was quite a lot bigger than me and I had to use my skills.

‘’Naturally, I’m an aggressive fighter who likes to get inside and get stuck in, but he was bigger, had a good defence and was hard to hit cleanly.

“He has a lot of experience at a good level and he made me think, mix it up a bit.

“I went on the back foot to draw him on and open him up. It worked. I landed some good counter punches.

“The feedback I got was that it was a good fight – and that’s what I want to hear.

“I like to know I’ve entertained people who have paid their money to come and watch me.’’

CHANTELLE CAMERON will be hosting another fundraising event at Far Cotton ABC on Saturday (June 2).

Cameron and Ella McCrystal are supporting domestic abuse charities.

Men and women can enjoy a training session with professional star Cameron this weekend, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

A £5 donation will be encouraged and there will also be other things, such as a raffle, taking place if people do not want to train.

Chron boxing correspondent Matt Bozeat has brought out a book about heavyweight hero Anthony Joshua.

‘The Anthony Joshua Files’ is the fight-by-fight story of Joshua’s rise from the amateur ranks to the top of the boxing world.

Bozeat was ringside for Joshua’s first 20 fights working for Sky Sports as a stats man – including the epic battle with Wladimir Klitschko - and has interviewed opponents, commentators and Joshua himself to give what former world champion Glenn McCrory as ‘the best account of the making of a boxing legend’.’

Bozeat has been covering boxing for around 30 years – starting out learning the ropes at the Northampton Chronicle & Echo when he was still at school – and currently covers boxing for BT Sport, Box Nation, ITV and more.

His previous book, Darts’ 50 Greatest Games, has recently been published in the Czech Republic, and he is planning a biography of former world champion Dennis Andries.

Limited signed copies of ‘The Anthony Joshua Files’ are available from the author at matthewbozeat573@btinternet.com