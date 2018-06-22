BOXING: Kings Heath claim four golds in cup

Kings Heath ABC emerged as one of the top teams in the annual Bristol Box Cup for Cadet boxers.

Kings Heath claimed four gold medals from as many entrants, with stand-out performances from each boxer the highlight of a very rewarding weekend.

Lewis Fuller showed all of his class as he overcame Bobby Martin (Billericay) with a heavy-handed showing in his semi-final.

Fuller forced his opponent to retire at the end of the first round, having shown maturity beyond his years.

He produced a superb display in a notable final as he outworked and outsmarted game Wally Smith (Kent), again giving his opponent a count to claim a fine unanimous points win.

Elvis and Noel Biddle claimed a family double with points wins against Aidan Keenen (Laisterdyke) and Oliver Craddock (Southampton) respectively.

Both boxed with confidence and emerged with clear points decisions.

Felix Fitzharris was also in splendid form as he took another unanimous points win to seal another victory for the club.

“This did not happen by chance,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly. “The team had worked very hard in the run up to this tournament.

“These young boxers are the foundation of the club’s ethos of developing young talent at an early stage.

“The team, led by James Conway and fully supported by Len Fuller, deserve full credit for a fine showing in a tough tournament.

“We now have Haringey and East Midland Box Cups in the next few weeks and we have a fairly strong team in each.

“We also are busy preparing our reigning national champion, Simraun Kaur, for her shot in the World Championships next month in Hungary, so we are on it non-stop.

“And, despite one or two very disappointing setbacks this year, we are still striving for success at every level.”

CHANTELLE CAMERON will take to the canvas in Glasgow on Saturday night with words of praise from Barry McGuigan ringing in her ears.

McGuigan, who is Cameron’s manager, believes his charge is on the path to the very top in the lightweight division.

Cameron has won all six of her fights since turning professional as is currently ranked No.3 in the world, behind Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

“It’s very exciting and I think this girl is going to be a superstar in the professional game,” McGuigan said.

“She’s much more suited to the pro game than she was to the amateurs and bear in mind she did beat the 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely eight times, including the pre-Olympic event, she just never had the rub of the luck in the amateur game,”