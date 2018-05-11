BOXING: Fitzharris brothers show class in Shropshire

Kings Heath ABC twins Johnny and Felix Fitzharris pulled off two fine wins against the odds in the pre-quarter-finals held at the Donnington Club in Shropshire.

Johnny accounted for highly-touted Muhammad Sulamen (Eastside) by way of a unanimous decision.

Sulamen, who had three times the experience of four-bout fighter Johnny, could not handle the sustained pressure of the small, aggressive Kings Heath boxer, who dominated each round from the opening bell and forced the pace with a very impressive performance.

Felix was also conceding a wealth of experience and he was pushed in each round by Ethan Rutter (Second City ABC).

But it was the slick moves of Felix who captured the eye of the judges and this 4-1 split decision win kept the unbeaten records of both brothers intact.

“We took a chance with entering both these lads through their lack of experience and now both have captured area titles so the decision has been justified,” said Kings Heath head coach Arthur Daly.

“This was very satisfying against the quality of opposition, who represented very strong clubs.

“We now have four through to the last eight which is equally pleasing.”

Multi-junior title champion Ben Vaughan makes his senior debut this weekend.

He will be up against a British Army boxer in a bill that will also see the talented Jag Briah taking on another member of the Army team over three three-minute rounds.

“We have been nurturing both for longevity in the Seniors and we are looking forward to these bouts,” Daly said.

“The Army are always fit and durable and this is the perfect challenge at this stage for them.”