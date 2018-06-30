BOXING: Cameron impresses again as she claims victory in Glasgow

Chantelle Cameron proved a point to the one of the world’s top women’s boxers with her latest win in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old from Northampton ended up facing a late replacement – and made a statement by stopping Natalia Aguirre in seven rounds.

Aguirre had lasted the full 10 rounds with WBC lightweight champion Delfine Persoon a few weeks earlier.

Persoon is No 2 in The Ring magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings – but couldn’t stop Aguirre.

Cameron achieved that by swarming all over the Argentine from the opening bell and hurting her to the body before the referee decided the fight was too one-sided and waved it off.

The result was arguably Cameron’s best yet – but it didn’t surprise coach John Daly.

Cameron divides her time between the Far Cotton gym on Towcester Road and the McGuigans’ gym in London – and Daly said: “I knew that whoever Chantelle boxed, she was going to be in trouble.

“I knew nobody was going to stop her.

“She was punching so hard – and her engine is incredible. Chantelle doesn’t get tired. She’s a machine !

“The McGuigans are doing a lot of good work with her in the gym because she’s improving all the time.”

Cameron was hoping for a unification fight in Scotland.

Promoter Barry McGuigan approached several rival world champions, but they all declined to fight Cameron.

She ended up fighting the sixth opponent McGuigan approached and what looked to be a tough test for Cameron instead turned out to be another thrashing.

Far Cotton trainers Colin Toal and Nick Marchi made the long trip up to Scotland, along with sparring partner Nathan Reeve, and they saw Cameron walk through an opponent who had never been stopped in 22 previous fights.

Ace James grabs another gold

Kings Heath ABC lightweight and England international Eithan James added another gold medal to his collection with two superb performances in the Haringey Open tournament .

First up, James accounted for Stephen Bassi of Fairbairn with a big points win.

He oozed class throughout the contest as he boxed at long range, picking his opponent off throughout the three three-minute-round contest with pinpoint accuracy

In the final, Connor Haskins of Empire BC proved to be a game and awkward opponent, but could not trouble the Northampton boxer, who was in tremendous form.

“This was Eithan’s last tournament as a youth, and his record over the last few years has been second to none,” said Kings Heath coach Arthur Daly.

“He was in a different league at the weekend, and he can be very proud of what he has achieved, and the manner of his victories were very satisfying.”

Jag Briah and Ben Vaughan had to settle for silver medals, although both can consider themselves unfortunate not to have emerged as winners.

Briah looked to have done more than enough in his final, but went down 3-2 against the talented Jamir Thompson of St Pancras BC.

Earlier, Briah had accounted for two tough opponents in Billy Bowanga (Northolt) and highlighted his potential with a strong show in his semi-final as he outgunned Ireland’s Lee Cullen (Celtic BC).

Teenager Vaughan also was in very good form over the weekend in his first senior tournament.

He made light work of Army boxer Peter Love, and kept a very high work rate to claim another comprehensive win over Hoddesdon’s Brian Bassi in his semi-final.

But very experienced senior Lee Kesslah (Corporate Christy Ireland), who is 24, made life very difficult and messy for the Kings Heath southpaw.

Ultimately, both boxers received warnings with Vaughan on the receiving end of one more than his Irish opponent, which ultimately cost him the bout and the chance of the gold.

“We used this tournament for experience and as a stepping stone for the future,” said Daly.

“And while we were delighted with Eithan, we were equally disappointed with the scoring in Jag’s bout and thought he deserved better.

“That said, all of them can move on to a bright senior career.

“Ben Vaughan has been boxing men, and with another year’s physical development will be as solid as he ever has been.”