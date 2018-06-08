BOWLS: Walker gets England call for Australia Test

Northampton bowler Jamie Walker has been named in the England team for next month’s Test match against Australia at Royal Leamington Spa.

The Test will take place on July 1 and 2 at Victoria Park in Leamington, and Walker is in the men’s team which also consists of Andrew Knapper (Berkshire), Ian Lesley (Devon), Steve Mitchinson (Essex) and Mark Read (Cornwall).

The Test will be in a ‘top club’ format which will offer the ability for both countries to interchange all players from discipline to discipline and into varying positions.

Another Northants bowler has also been named in the England Development team for their Test against the Aussies.

Connor Cinato has received the call-up for the match, which will be staged at Whitnash Sports and Social Club in Whitnash, Warwickshire, on Saturday, June 30.

Cinato’s team-mates are Ryan Atkins (Herefordshire), Marcus Clifton (Leicestershire), Edward Elmore (Huntingdonshire) and Harry Goodwin (Devon).

This too will be played in a ‘top club’ format.

Ladies bag big victory against Bedfordshire

NORTHANTS Ladies thrashed Bedfordshire 152-85 in the first match of their national Johns Trophy campaign at Wellingborough BC.

The County had five winning rinks, with the highest scoring rink the one skipped by Tina Broderick, which posted a 23 shots win.

Not far behind were those skipped by Rebecca Wigfield and Di Brumwell, which secured 20 and 18 shots victories respectively.

Rink scores as follows, Beds skips only

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Chloe Weston, Michelle Harris & Katie Smith 25 – J Ralph 15

Rink 2: Linda Warren, Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards & Di Brumwell 26 – J Dowers 8

Rink 3: Margaret Watts, Sian Hughes-Jones, Ann-Marie Gearey & Rebecca Wigfield 32 - L Gibson 12

Rink 4: Abby Woodward, Emma Gray, Alison Dring & Tina Broderick 33 – J Brooks 10

Rink 5: Jenny Dempsey, Pat Starsmore, Jill Welch & Jeannie Flippance 11 – C Hills 23

Rink 6: Pat Bodily, Audrey Height, Sharon Tansley & Brenda Bishop 26 – P Bright 17

Men manage to claim Middleton Cup win

NORTHANTS Men secured a 130-118 win against Hertfordshire in the Middleton Cup - despite losing four and drawing one of the six rinks played at Kingsthorpe BC.

Vernon Gearey’s rink proved to be the heroes as their 25-shot victory proved to be the match-winning one for Northants.

Until the last few ends of play it looked as though the County might have a couple more rinks winning, but it was not to be.

Northants claimed 13 points for their win, with Hertfordshire taking nine.

Rink details as follows, Hertfordshire skips only:

Rink 1: Adam Pitfield, Shaun Marriott, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 19 – P Andrews 25

Rink 2: Tony O’Leary, Mick Spear, Roger Tansley & Vernon Gearey 32 – S Lepley 7

Rink 3: David Walker, Ashley Linnell, Chris Bland & Jamie Walker 16 – J Rumball 18

Rink 4: David Love, Chris Gray, John Haines & Darren Childs 23 – T Muir 23

Rink 5: Keith Height, John Freeman, Matt Pownall & Phil Exley 17 – B Evans 21

Rink 6: David Iddles, Connor Cinato, Ben Sharpe & Paul Broderick 23 – M Plume 24

After the match, Middleton Cup blazer flashes were presented to Mick Spear (Kingsthorpe BC), Shaun Marriott, (Northampton West End BC) and Chris Gray (Burton Latimer Town BC) for making their debuts in the competition.

County triumph in encounter at Bilton

NORTHANTS Men travelled to Bilton BC in Rugby to play a match on the 75th Anniversary of the Rugby Bowling Association.

The County secured a big 135-84 win, and had just one losing rink and that by only one shot.

The highest scoring rink for Northants was the one skipped by Brian Jones which posted a 23 shots win.

The County was pleased to record the first outing with the presentation of a ‘Colt’ badge to two players from Abington BC, Alan Mann and Alan Johnson.

Rink details as follows, Rugby skips only:

Rink 1: Paul Cooke, John Davies, Dave Stewart & Tim Robinson 24 – Steve Thorgood 9

Rink 2: Harvey Fruish, John Chester, Bob Tingle & Richard Somerton 19 – Bill Humphris 19

Rink 3: Alan Mann, Tony Warren, Keith Thatcher & Geoff Hunt 17 – Pete Storer 18

Rink 4: Reg Jones, Alan Johnson, Mossy Waters & Terry James 22 – Pete Dymond 13

Rink 5: John Higginbottom, Bob Brogden, Peter Kitchener & Brian Jones 32 – Brian Bateman 9

Rink 6: Jim Brumwell, Dave Lovell, Michael Moulton & Paul Green 21 – Nigel Mazka 16

Northants name team to face the Cavaliers

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men in a friendly against the Cavaliers BA at Wellingborough BC next Wednesday (2pm).

Rink 1: Don Scott, Brackley & District BC/Bob Brogden, Northampton Express BC/Geoff Allen, Heyford BC/John Church, Higham Ferrers Town BC

Rink 2: Colin Barnes, Abington BC/Jonathan George, Wellingborough BC/Bob Tingle, Kettering Midland Band BC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC

Rink 3: Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/David Francis, Bugbrooke BC/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC/Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC

Rink 4: Will Clelland, Corby Seagrave House BC/Bill Humphries, St Crispin BC/Robin Frost, Bugbrooke BC/Tim Robinson, Retired Police BC

Rink 5: John Higginbottom, Abington BC/Geoff Harris, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Steve Cooper, Irchester BC/Malc Mattinson, Thrapston BC

Rink 6: Alan Mann, Abington BC/Alan Johnson, Abington BC/Bob Sullivan, Desborough Town BC/Reg Jones, Abington BC

VPs are victorious in friendly against Imps

NORTHANTS Vice-Presidents enjoyed a 143-107 win against The Imps BA in a friendly at Kislingbury BC.

The VPs had four winning rinks and two losing, and the highest scoring rink was the one skipped by Jack Brown which posted a 22 shots victory, but not far behind was that skipped by Richard Dyball which won by just two shots fewer.

Rink details as follows, Imps skips only:

Rink 1: Brian Robbins, Paul Cooke, Ian Loseby & Jack Brown 33 – Terry James 11

Rink 2: John Allen, Roger Atkins, Dennis Sansome & Dave Betts 9 – Keith Warren 27

Rink 3: Derek Essam, Ken Legan, Slip Pitts & Peter Kitchener 28 – Gerald Smith 18

Rink 4: Bill Price, Andrew Bosworth, Colin Incles & Barry Hogston 19 – Stuart Laity 22

Rink 5: Maurice Tyler, Margaret Tyler, Peter Byworth & Richard Dyball 32 – A Tayler 12

Rink 6: Albert Julyan, Gerry Fitzhugh, Dick Lovesey & Dave Williamson 22 – Richard Somerton 17

Ladies easy winners in Kidderminster

NORTHANTS Ladies were handsome 139-88 winners in their friendly against Worcestershire at Gilt Edge BC in Kidderminster.

The County won four, drew one and lost one of the six rinks, with the highest scoring rink the one skipped by Brenda Bishop, which recorded a 19 shots win.

Not far behind were the rinks of Emma Exley and Liz Keeney, which won by 16 shots and 14 shots respectively.

Rink details, Worcs skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Linda Warren, Dawn Owen, Pam Sallaway & Val Betts 16 – Alison Cartwright 24

Rink 2: Maggie Edwards, Elaine Munton, Chris Cooper & Liz Keeney 23 – Eileen Allan 9

Rink 3: Marlene Armitage, Sandra Mawson, Pat Starsmore & Brenda Bishop 32 – Sue Cullis 13

Rink 4: Trish Basford, Karon Kerr, Wilma Walker & Eleanor Winters 17 – Marje Crowe 17

Rink 5: Velda Cooper, Rhona Holland, Jill Welch & Margaret McGillivray 24 – Judy Drewer 14

Rink 6: Julie Spreadbury, Wen Hill, Denise Carlin & Emma Exley 27 – Liz Jackson 11

Reeve picks team for Suffolk showdown

TEAM boss Phil Reeve has named his team for Northants’ next Middleton Cup clash, against Suffolk at Bramford BC in Ipswich on Saturday (2pm).

The team shows just two changes from the win over Hertfordshire, with Callum Height, who was not available for that game, coming into Darren Childs’ rink in place of John Haines and Richard Lemon coming into Paul Broderick’s rink in place of Connor Cinato.

The following are selected to play:

Rink 1: Dave Love, Wellingborough BC/Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Callum Height, Burton Latimer Town BC/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 3: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: David Walker, Northampton Express BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC

Rink 5: Keith Height, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Matt Pownall, Burton Latimer Town BC/Phil Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Reserves: Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC/Neil Rolfe, Northampton Express BC

Northants all set for their Balcomb battle

NORTHANTS Men have selected the following players for their Balcomb Trophy clash against Leicestershire at New Lount BC in Coleorton on Sunday morning (10am).

Rink 1: David Walker, Ashley Linnell, Darren Childs & Jamie Walker, all Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: Callum Height, Matt Pownall, Phil Exley & Paul Broderick, all Burton Latimer Town BC

Reserves: David Love, Wellingborough BC/Tony O’Leary, Abington BC & Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC

County results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies triples third round: Sian Hughes-Jones’ triple, Kettering Lodge BC beat Pat Bodily’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC20-11; Joan Sidebottom’s triple, Roade BC beat Sharon Tansley’s triple, Kingsthorpe BC 14-12; Debbie Cadd’s triple, Abington BC beat Marjorie Keal’s triple, Abington BC 30-7

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played at Kingsthorpe BC on Sunday, June 10.

Men’s four-wood singles first round: Neil Gould, Earls Barton BC beat Nigel Sanders, Irchester BC 21-15, Nathan Betts, Northampton West End BC beat Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 21-16; Will Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Rick Singleton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-4; Phil Reeve, Abington BC beat John Moore, Daventry Tigers BC 21-16; Tony O’Leary, Abington BC beat Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC 21-13; John Freeman, Abington BC beat Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC 21-12; Chris Terry, Northampton Express BC beat Ron Peacock, Roade BC 21-18; Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC beat Dan Trasler, Northampton West End BC 21-6; Adam Hawkins, Abington BC beat John Higginbottom, Abington BC 21-15; Jack Botterill, Northampton Express BC given walkover by Mark Dickens, St Crispin BC; Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Rob Archer, Abington BC 21-6

Men’s Triples quarter-finals: Andrew Manton, Neil McKee & Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC beat Terry Cutting, Richard Horrell & David Bailey, Thrapston 28-8; Bob Shatford, Martin Cinato & Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC beat Mick Spear, Ray Castle & Mark Tompkins, Kingsthorpe BC 14-13; Ashley Linnell, Darren Childs & Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Colin Barnes, Dave Fage & Alan Dunkley, Abington BC 19-5

Semi-finals: Ashley Linnell, Darren Childs & Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat

Andrew Manton, Neil McKee & Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC 22-9; Adam Pitfield, Phil Exley & Paul Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Mark Turner, Martin Cinato & Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC 18-4

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Ladies Champion of Champions Singles first round: Gill Crossley, Abington BC beat Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC 21-12

Ladies Senior Pairs preliminary round: Janet Ashby & partner, Northampton West End BC beat Pat Bodily & partner, Kingsthorpe BC 29-5; Jill Welch & partner, Heyford BC beat Linda Warren & partner, Abbey Park BC 24-15

Mixed Pairs second round: Ann-Marie Gearey & Martin Gearey, Roade & Kingsthorpe BC’s beat David Jones & partner, Abington BC 23-13; Sharon Tansley & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Hilary Sharpe & partner, Kingsthorpe BC 22-12

Mixed Fours first round: Jamie Walker’s rink, Northampton West End BC beat Martin Walker’s rink, Northampton West End 23-8

Family Pairs first round: Tom Wellburn & partner, Northampton Express BC beat Richard Lemon & partner, Northampton Express BC 25-18; Duncan Marriott & Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC beat Billie Swift & partner, Abbey Park BC 26-20; Rob White & partner, Northampton Express BC beat Mick Sharpe & partner, Kingsthorpe BC 22-18

Men’s Champion of Champions singles preliminary round: Bob Blencowe, Brackley & District BC beat John Freeman, Abington BC 21-20; Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jonathan Brown, Abington BC 21-13;

Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC 21-12; Darrell Welch, Daventry Town BC lost to Gary Tubb, Oakfield BC 20-21

Men’s Senior Singles preliminary round: Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC beat David Jones, Abington BC 21-12

Club Two Fours first round: Brackley & District BC given walkover by Daventry Town BC B

Second round: Abington BC B beat Northampton Express BC 39-31; Northampton West End BC A beat Brackley & District BC 40-28

Top Club preliminary round: Abington BC B beat St Crispin BC A 3.5-1.5; Kingsthorpe BC A beat Northampton Whyte Melville BC A 5-0