BOWLS: Northants start their season in superb style

Northants Men got their season off to a flying start with a thumping 148-86 win over Derbyshire in the Midland Counties Championship.
The match was staged at Kingsthorpe BC, and Northants made the most of home advantage as they won on all six rinks to claim maximum points.
The match went well for the County from the very start, with an advantage of 20 shots after the first five ends at 41-21, and it continued in that vein for the remainder of the match.
The highest scoring rink was the very youthful one skipped by David Walker, which posted a 20-shots victory, but his was closely followed by the rink skipped by Roger Tansley, which had an 18 shots advantage.
The result saw Northants claim 22 points, and Derbyshire none.
Rink details as follows, Derbyshire skips only:
Rink 1: Adam Brown, Martin Gearey, John Haines & Vernon Gearey 22 – A Clipston 15
Rink 2: Danny Walker, Kieran Rollings, Sam Gamble & David Walker 32 – I Wilkinson 12
Rink 3: Adam Pitfield, Shaun Marriott, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 21 – P Broughton 12
Rink 4: David Iddles, Jonathan Brown, Connor Cinato & Paul Broderick 20 – D Smith 16
Rink 5: Chris Gray, John Freeman, Richard Lemon & Darren Childs 20 – J Bowley 16
Rink 6: Neil Rolfe, Tom Wellburn, Alan Ashby & Roger Tansley 33 – J Arnett 15
Team named for the Midland match-up
THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men against Lincolnshire in a Midland Counties Championship at Kettering Lodge BC this Saturday (2pm).
Team manager Phil Reeve will be looking to add to the excellent win against Derbyshire, and to give him an opportunity to view more players and combinations, prior to his selection for the all important Middleton Cup campaign to come.
Rink 1: Dave Love, Wellingborough BC/Simon Coles, Northampton Express BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC
Rink 2: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Steve Norman, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC
Rink 3: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC
Rink 4: David Walker, Kingsthorpe BC/Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC/Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC
Rink 5: Keith Height, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Matt Pownall, Burton Latimer Town BC/Callum Height, Burton Latimer Town BC
Rink 6: Connor Rollings, Burton Latimer Town BC/Kieran Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/Sam Gamble, Kettering Lodge BC
Reserves: Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC
Ladies lose out despite a determined display
NORTHANTS Ladies travelled to Cambridge to take on Cambridgeshire in the Middle England League and, despite winning four of the six rinks, were beaten 121-111.
That was because one of the two rinks that did lose went down by whopping 33 shots, and that was enough to see Cambridgeshire to victory.
It was very close for most of the match with just two shots the difference after five ends, one shot after 10 ends and two shots after 15 ends, but Cambridgeshire just had the better of things over the last six ends of play.
The highest scoring of the County’s winning rinks was shared by that skipped by Tina Broderick, and that skipped by Brenda Bishop, which both had an 11 shots advantage.
Although defeated, the points allocation was not too disastrous with Cambridgeshire collecting nine points and the County eight.
Rink details, Cambs skips only, as follows:
Rink 1: Linda Warren, Marlene Armitage, Alison Dring & Tina Broderick 23 – S Pinder 12
Rink 2: Maggie Edwards, Val Scott, Velda Cooper & Di Brumwell 21 – J Sketes-Wilson 17
Rink 3: Joyce George, Chloe Weston, Wilma Walker & Sharon Tansley 14 – S Alexander 25
Rink 4: Celia Morris, Elaine Urquhart, Jill Welch & Hilary Sharpe 21 – V Hughes 13
Rink 5: Chris Cooper, Julie Spreadbury, Sandra Mawson & Val Betts 8 – C Salisbury 41
Rink 6: Brenice Willmott, Jo Johns, Eleanor Winters & Brenda Bishop 24 – J George 13
VPs are beaten in the Burton Latimer game
NORTHANTS Vice-Presidents took on Lincolnshire VPs in a friendly at Burton Latimer, and were beaten 116-102.
The County won on two rinks and lost on four, with the highest scoring for the County VPs rinks were those skipped by Trevor Wright and Peter Kitchener, which both recorded nine shots wins.
Rink details as follows, Lincs skips only:
Rink 1: Tony Hancock, Roger Atkins, Will Keeney & Dave Williamson 17 – Bill Patterson 19
Rink 2: Albert Julyan, Len Marshall, Ian Loseby & Dave Betts 14 – Brian Diver 22
Rink 3: Ollie Pearson,Colin Incles, Dennis Sansome & Tim Robinson 16 – Mick Faulkner 25
Rink 4: Phil Bates, Derek Essam, Bryan Audis & Trevor Wright 23 – Gordon West 14
Rink 5: Maurice Tyler, Jeff Talbot, Tom Black & Jack Brown 10 – Tony Windsor 23
Rink 6: Brian Robbins, Ken Legan, Slim Pitts & Peter Kitchener 22 – Peter Godding 13
Northants name team for a friendly clash
THE following players have been selected to play for the Northants VPs in a friendly against The Imps Bowling Association next Wednesday (May 30) at Kislingbury BC (2pm).
Rink 1: Tony Hancock, Roger Atkins, Dennis Sansome & Dave Betts
Rink 2: Derek Essam, Ken Legan, Slim Pitts & Jack Brown
Rink 3: Bill Price, Andrew Bosworth, Colin Incles & Barry Hogston
Rink 4: Maurice Tyler, John Murkett, Peter Byworth & Richard Dyball
Rink 5: Paul Cooke, Gerry Fitzhugh, Dick Lovesay & Dave Williamson
Rink 6: Brian Robbins, John Allen, Will Keeney & Jack Brown
Reserves: Albert Julyan, Ian Loseby, Len Marshall, Bryan Audis, Ollie Pearson & Richard Tyack
Battle of the sexes to take place on Sunday
THE annual ‘crunch match’ between Northants Men and Northants Ladies takes place at Wellingborough BC this Sunday (May 27, 2pm), and the following are the respective teams:
Northants Ladies
Rink 1: Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC/Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Lisbeth Milburn, Abington BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC
Rink 2: Joyce George, Wellingborough BC/Jo Johns, Geddington & Newton BC/Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC
Rink 3: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Phyll Parry, Wellingborough BC/Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC
Rink 4: Pat Coles, Geddington & Newton BC/Margaret Fairs, Corby Forest BC/Karon Kerr/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC
Rink 5: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Margaret Tyler, Burton Latimer Town BC/Nancy Tebbutt, Thrapston BC/Liz Keeney, Corby Seagrave House BC
Northants Men
Rink 1: Stuart Lowe, Brackley & District BC/John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Will Keeney, Corby Seagrave House BC/John Church,, Higham Ferrers Town BC
Rink 2: Jonathan George, Wellingborough BC/John Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Geoff Harris, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC
Rink 3: Malcolm White, Rushden Town BC/Chris Hawkins, Rothwell Manor Park BC/Dave Stewart, Rushden Town BC/Mossy Waters, Rushden Town BC
Rink 4: Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/Richard Somerton/Peter Kitchener, Irchester BC/Terry James, Thrapston BC
Rink 5: Harvey Fruish, Abington BC/Dave Lovell, Irchester BC/Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC/George Warren, Corby Seagrave House BC
Reserves: Laurie Harrison, Earls Barton BC/ /Geoff Simmons, Wellingborough BC
Cavaliers claim a big Wellingborough win
THE Cavaliers BA entertained the English Fire Service in a friendly match at Wellingborough BC and claimed four winning rinks as they won 126-95.
The highest scoring rink for the Cavaliers was that skipped by Peter Mercer, which recorded an 18 shots victory.
Rink details, Fire Service skips only, as follows:
Rink 1: John Murkett, Bill Humphries, Peter Kneeshaw & Mick Hall 22 – H Fruish 12
Rink 2: Graham Casmore, Peter Byworth, Colin Incles & Ian Daverson 15 – P Ham 19
Rink 3: John Cooper, Len Marshall, Dick Howell & Peter Boulden 20 – M George 18
Rink 4: Peter Marsh, Stewart Laxton, Ron Fox & Richard Dyball 14 – K Croxon 22
Rink 5: Ken Legan, Brian Hayes & Dave Cox (played as a Triple) 24 – M Freebrey 11
Rink 6: Brian Collin, Mick Galloway, Malcolm O’Hanlon & Peter Mercer 31 – B Turner 13
Ladies select squad for game at Gilt Edge
THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in a friendly against Worcestershire next Wednesday at Gilt Edge BC in Kidderminster (1.30pm).
Rink 1: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Dawn Owen, Desborough Town BC/P{am Sallaway, Rushden Town BC/Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC
Rink 2: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC
Rink 3: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Rhona Holland, Heyford BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC
Rink 4: Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC/Karon Kerr, Geddington & Newton BC/Heather Lack, Burton Latimer Town BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC
Rink 5: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Wen Hill, Desborough Town BC/Emma Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC
Rink 6: Maggie Edwatds, Kingsthorpe BC/Elaine Munton, Northampton White Melville BC/Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC
Reserves: Denise Carlin, Desborough Town BC/Liz Keeney, Corby Seagrave House BC
County are beaten at Brackley & District
NORTHANTS Men suffered a 136-104 defeat to Oxfordshire in a friendly at Brackley & District BC.
The County had two winning rinks, and four losing, with the highest of the County’s winning rinks being the one skipped by Michael Moulton which posted a seven shots victory.
Rink details as follows, Oxon skips only:
Rink 1: Alan Ashby, John Davies, Peter Kitchener & John Church 12 – Richard Barnett 35
Rink 2: Peter Court, Brian Lancaster, Paul Green & Michael Moulton 25 – Ian Whelpton 18
Rink 3: David Lovell, Tony Warren, Graham Prior & Malc Mattinson 16 – Melvin Brain 22
Rink 4: Colin Barnes, John Chester, Tim Robinson & Richard Somerton 20 – Alan Lay 22
Rink 5: Stuart Lowe, Dave Williamson, Bob Tingle & Geoff Hunt 20 – Brian Bloomfield 17
Rink 6: Don Scott, David Blencowe, Geoff Hayter & Terry James 11 – Paul Robbins 22
Under-25s cruise to comfortable success
NORTHANTS Under-25s took on Suffolk in the first round of the White Rose Trophy inter-county double rink competition at Stowmarket, and eased to a 44-26 win.
The win puts the County through to the regional finals against either Essex or Norfolk.
Details as follows, Suffolk skips only:
Rink 1: Adam Pitfield, Kieran Rollings, Will Walker & David Walker 18 – L Harris 16
Rink 2: Danny Walker, Sam Gamble, Nathan Betts & Connor Cinato 26 – C Leeks 10