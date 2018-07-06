BOWLS: Northants Ladies on the brink of quarter-finals

Team boss Jan Hunt has selected her team to represent Northants Ladies in the final match in this season’s group stage of the inter county Johns Trophy competition.

They visit Felixstowe BC on Saturday to take on Suffolk ladies (1.30pm).

Northants are just four points away from an appearance at the quarter-finals, which equates to two winning rinks.

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Chloe Weston, Abbey Park BC/Michelle Harris, Roade BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC

Rink 2: Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe, all Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC, Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Abby Woodward, Burton Latimer Town BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Emma Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 5: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Rink 6: Jenny Dempsey, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Reserves: Travelling: Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC Non-Travelling: Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Northants name team for Middleton Cup clash

THE following players have been selected by boss Phil Reeve to represent Northants Men for the final inter-county Middleton Cup match against Huntingdonshire on Saturday at Kingsthorpe BC (2pm).

The County does still have a chance of qualifying, but they need Norfolk lose to Suffolk on the same day, and not pick up more than seven points, and they also need Suffolk not to win on all of their rinks.

Northants will also have to claim a maximum 22-points win against Hunts.

Rink 1: Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/David Love, Wellingborough BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Neil Rolfe, Northampton Express BC/David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/Callum height, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 3: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Adam Brown, Abington BC/Kieran Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC/Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC

Rink 5: Keith Height, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Phil Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Adam Pitfield, Burton Latimer Town BC/Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Reserves: Sinon Coles, Northampton Express BC/Alan Dunkley, Abington BC/Sam Gamble, Kettering Lodge BC/Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC

London Parks seen off at Kislingbury

NORTHANTS Men entertained London Parks Bowling Association in a friendly at Kislingbury and claimed a 12-shots victory, getting home 126-114.

Three of the County rinks won, with the highest scoring being the one skipped by Michael Moulton, which posted an 18-shots win.

Rink details as follows, London Parks skips only:

Rink 1: Jim Brumwell, Dave Lovell, Geoff Hayter & John Church 15 – A Wulf 25

Rink 2: Harvey Fruish, Chris Hawkins, Bob Tingle & Terry James 23 – V Byrne 16

Rink 3: Paul Cooke, Tony Warren, Geoff Allen & Richard Somerton 29 – D Cox 21

Rink 4: Bob Brogden, Peter Byworth, Peter Kitchener & Michael Moulton 27 – R Smith 9

Rink 5: Kevin Mawson, David Francis, Robin Frost & Geoff Hunt 15 – T Linchkin 25

Rink 6: Colin Barnes, Robert Emery, John Chester & Geoff Harris 17 – P McKiff 18

Celebrating Express claim County scalp

NORTHAMPTON Express BC is celebrating its centenary year and took on Northants in a special match at the club’s Cotswold Avenue base, claiming an excellent 104-97 win.

The rink wins were equally shared, with the highest scoring rink for the County the one skipped by Phil Reeve, with a win by 11 shots, and the highest scoring one for Express was skipped by Simon Coles and claimed a 15 shots win.

Rink details as follows, Northamptonshire names first:

Rink 1: Paul Cooke, Tom Black, Geoff Hayter & Terry James 13 – Tony Warren, Jackie Heppel, John Carter & Ian Bland 15

Rink 2: Peter Byworth, Mick Taylor, Brian Diver & John Freeman 19 – Jack Botterill, J Moulds, Dave Coles & Glen Munns 12

Rink 3: Colin Barnes, Allan Johnson, Tony Weston & Geoff Hunt 20 – W Ellis, John Heppel, Chris Terry & Chris Bland 14

Rink 4: Harvey Fruish, Ken Lovejoy, Dave Masters & Norman Gibb 12 – Alan East, M Johnson, D Moore & Simon Coles 27

Rink 5: Will Clelland, John Chester, Kevin Mawson & Phil Reeve 23 – Chloe Weston, Ken Jenkinson, Steve Lemon & Dominic Graham 12

Rink 6: John Higginbottom, Bob Brogden, Stuart Lowe & George Warren 10 – N Moore, Janet Swift, Mike Swift & Paul Green 24

Norfolk edged out as County claim victory

NORTHANTS Ladies travelled to Thetford to take on Norfolk in a friendly, and secured a narrow 111-105 victory.

The rink wins were equally shared, with the highest scoring one for the County the one skipped by Brenda Bishop, which posted an 18 shots victory, which included a ‘hot shots’ maximum count of eight shots.

Norfolk also picked up a ‘hot shots’ maximum on the penultimate end on rink six, so Bishop’s eight was quite significant for the final score in the match.

Rink details, Norfolk skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Trish Basford, Elaine Munton, Jill Welch & Val Betts 12 – Mary Carter 22

Rink 2: Linda Warren, Margaret Tyler, Wilma Walker & Margaret McGillivray 22 – Jackie Devitt 12

Rink 3: Elsie Hatton, Val Scott, Elaine Urquhart & Liz Keeney 16 – Sheila O’Hara 11

Rink 4: Velda Cooper, Karon Kerr, Pat Bodily & Brenda Bishop 35 – Annette Walters 17

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Sandra Mawson, Heather Lack & Eleanor Winters 13 – Terri Smith 19

Rink 6: Pat Coles, Jo Johns, Pat Starsmore & Jan Hunt 13 – Sylvia Parsons 24

County results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies Champion of Champions Singles quarter-finals: Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC 21-9; Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC 21-15

Ladies Over-55 Singles second round: Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC 21-5; Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jill Welch, Heyford BC 21-19; Viv Gaudyn, Higham Ferrers Town BC beat Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC 21-19; Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC beat Velda Cooper, Irchester BC 21-4

Ladies Two Wood Singles first round: Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC beat Lisbeth Milburn, Abington BC 17-9; Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC beat Victoria Stevenson, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 14-8; Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC given walkover by Elaine Cox, St Crispin BC; Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC 16-13; Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 16-7

Second round: Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC beat Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC 14-11; Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC 16-7; Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC 16-15; Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC beat Jill Welch, Heyford BC 18-14

Ladies Under-25 Singles quarter-final: Emma Muir, Thrapston given walkover by Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC; Chloe Weston, Abbey Park BC beat Paige Johnson-Young, Northampton West End BC 21-17; Louise Haladij, Kislingbury BC beat Gail Wilson, Finedon Town BC 21-13

Ladies Pairs quarter-finals: Sian Hughes-Jones & Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC beat Pauline Letts & Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC 18-16; Paige Johnson-Young & Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Jo Johns & Karon Kerr, Geddington & Newton BC 18-16; Linda Warren & Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Nancy Tebbutt & Pat Mattinson, Thrapston BC 24-23; Chloe Weston & Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Rose Houghton & Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC 23-22

Semi-finals:

Sian Hughes-Jones & Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC beat Paige Johnson-Young & Janet Ashby 22-8; Chloe Weston & Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Linda Warren & Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC 18-16

Ladies Under-25 Pairs semi-final: Lois Woodward & Abby Woodward, Burton Latimer Town BC beat Chloe Weston & Billie Swift, Abby Park BC 28-13

Ladies Over-55 Pairs third round: Chris Cross, Byfield BC beat Margaret Mackintosh, St Crispin BC 28-12; Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC 13-11; Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Sandie Horton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 22-14; Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC 19-17

Ladies Benevolent Triples (Annual 2 Wood Triples event, which attracted 37 triples to Northampton Whyte Melville BC, and after the early rounds the last 16 competed as follows: Anne Woods, Jackie Dale & Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC beat Linda Warren, Janet Swift & Joyce Porter, Abbey Park BC 16-8; Nicky Hardy, Helen Milner & Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC beat Catherine Gray, Bee Hunt & Joan Bryan, Burton Latimer Town BC 18-10; Chris Cooper, Maggie Lewis & Heather Lack, Burton LatimerTown BC beat Judy Jones, Marjorie Keal & Gill Crossley, Abington BC 17-9; Hazel Wood, Trish Basford & Linda Tomlinson, Geddington & Newton BC beat Anita Gearey, Joan Sidebottpom & Janet Ashby, Roade BC 11-8; Sandy Hayter, Glenys Emery & Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Judy Tomalin, Sally Hodson & Chris Cross, Byfield BC15-11 shots

Sue Collins, Sylvia Downer & Maureen McDonald, Wellingborough BC beat Shirley Salado, Debbie Bradshaw & Barbara Astle, Abington BC 12-11; Velda Cooper, Jan Hunt & Alison Dring, Wellingborough BC beat Sue Briggs, Liz Tebbutt & Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC 13-8; Jane Hetherington, Margaret Cave & Marsha Ferry, Thrapston BC beat Hilary Sharpe, Di Brumwell & Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC 17-10

Quarter-finals: Sandra Mawson’s Triple beat Sue Graham-Hole’s Triple 15-14; Linda Tomlinson’s Triple beat Heather Lack’s Triple 15-12; Maureen McDonald’s Triple beat Pat Bodily’s Triple 19-8; Alison Dring’s Triple beat Marsha Ferry’s Triple 17-5

Semi-finals: Linda Tomlinson’s Triple beat Sandra Mawson’s Triple 30-4; Alison Dring’s Triple beat Maureen McDonald’s Triple 13-10

The winners will now play in the county final on the weekend of July 28 & 29 at Wellingborough BC.

Mixed Secretary/Treasurer’s Singles first round: Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC given walkover by Pat Bodily; Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC beat Martin Sheehan, Kislingbury BC 21-3

Area Finals: Martin Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Andrew Cragg, Bugbrooke BC 21-20; Will Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Chris Beck, Abington BC 21-12; Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC given walkover by Neville Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC; Kevin Mawson, Kisloingbury BC given a walkover by Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC

Mixed Pairs second round: Dave Cox, St Crispin BC beat Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 23-9;

Dave Kovacs, Northampton West End BC given walkover by Will Walker, Northampton West End BC

Mixed Executive Triples first round: Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC beat Phil Odell, St Crispin BC 18-17; Chris Cross, Byfield BC beat Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 19-10; Darrell Welch, Daventry Town BC beat Nick Hulatt, Wootton Grange BC 24-7; Dave Symonds, Daventry Tigers BC beat Mike Sheehan, Kislingbury BC 20-12; Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC beat Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC 24-14

Second round: Chris Beck, Abington BC beat Marion Stephenson, St Crispin BC 25-11

Men’s Under-25 Singles first round: David Walker, Northampton West End BC given walkover by Dan Trasler, Northampton West End BC

Men’s Over-55 Fours first round: Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC given walkover by Tony Hartwright, Roade BC; Terry Brown, Abington BC given walkover by Dave Williamson, Northampton BBOB BC; John Freeman, Abington BC beat David Blencowe, Brackley & District BC 20-8; Pete Milburn, Abington BC beat Mick Donohoe, Kingsthorpe BC 21-20

Men’s Mason Cup - County Champion of Champion Singles firs round: Bob Blencowe, Brackley & District BC beat Phil Manley, Cogenhoe BC 21-19; Jonathan Brown, Abington BC beat Martin Harrison, Wootton Grange BC 21-17

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Ladies Champion of Champions Singles third round: Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Myra Landsburgh, City of Peterborough BC 21-10; Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC beat Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC 21-16

Mixed Pairs fourth round: Connor Cinato, Kettering Midland Band BC beat Dave Kovacs, Northampton West End BC 26-14; Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC lost to Elizabeth Wooding, Avenue Coventry BC 12-24

Mixed Fours third round: Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC 20-13

Family Pairs third round: Rob White, Northampton Express BC beat Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 23-16; Keith Height, Burton Latimer Town BC lost to Rob Elmore, Warboys BC 12-22

Mixed Over-60s Double Rink second round: Kingsthorpe BC A beat Norgren BC A 49-16

Third round: Kingsthorpe BC A given walkover by Welford-on-Avon BC

Men’s Champion of Champions Singles second round: Jason Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC lost to Graham Agger, Whittlesey Manor BC 9-21

Men’s Senior Singles second round: Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC beat Colin Barnes, Abington BC 21-14

Men’s Senior Pairs second round: John Freeman, Abington BC beat Colin Barnes, Abington BC 21-8

Top Club second round: Northampton West End BC A beat Brackley & District BC 5-0

Club Two Fours fourth round: Northampton West End BC A lost to Rugby BC A 43-38