BOWLS: Northants edged out by Norfolk in the cup

A weakened Northants Men’s team were edged out 126-120 in their Middleton Cup match against Norfolk at County Arts BC in Norwich.

The team was short of five regular players, but those that replaced them put up a very good performance.

The County had three winning and three losing rinks, with the biggest winning rink being that skipped by Connor Cinato, which won by 19 shots.

Rink details as follows, Norfolk skips only:

Rink 1: Adam Brown, Kieran Rollings, Chris Bland & Connor Cinato 29 – David Smith 10

Rink 2: Tony O’Leary, Mick Spear, Richard Lemon & Vernon Gearey 13 – Wayne Willgress 27

Rink 3: Neil Rolfe, David Iddles, John Haines & Paul Broderick 15 – Peter Boldero 21

Rink 4: Adam Pitfield, Shaun Marriott, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 26 – Philip Barr 20

Rink 5: David Love, Chris Gray, Jonathan Brown & Roger Tansley 14 – George Tubby 28

Rink 6: Keith Height, John Freeman, Martin Gearey & Phil Exley 23 – Peter Wilkinson 20

Under-25s claim fine win in Trophy clash

NORTHANTS Under-25s Men claimed a brilliant victory in the regional finals of the inter county double rinks White Rose Trophy.

The regional finals were held at Wellingborough BC, with the four qualifying counties being Leicestershire, Huntingdonshire, Essex and Northants.

The County qualified for the finals by beating Suffolk, and they first faced Essex in the semi-final on Sunday morning.

With both of the Northants rinks bowling exceptionally well, Essex conceded defeat after 18 ends of the scheduled 21, with the County winning 43-26 to set up a final against Leicestershire in the afternoon.

Details of the County’s semi-final win as follows:

Rink 1: Danny Walker, Sam Gamble, Nathan Betts & Connor Cinato 25 – C Butcher 11

Rink 2: Adam Pitfield, Kieran Rollings, Will Walker & David Walker 18 – S Morris 13

In the final, Northants were again strong winners, beating Leicestershire 42-28.

Details as follows, Leicester skips named only:

Rink 1: Danny Walker, Sam Gamble, Nathan Betts & Connor Cinato 15 – N Wardle 15

Rink 2: Adam Pitfield, Kieran Rollings, Will Walker & David Walker 27 – B Freer 13

The win means Northants have now qualified to play in the national finals in September at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.

Ladies team set to face Leicestershire

THE following players have been selected to represent the Northants Ladies in a Johns Trophy match against Leicestershire on Saturday at Wellingborough BC (1.30pm).

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Chloe Weston, Abbey Park BC/Michelle Harris, Roade BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC

Rink 2: Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Abby Woodward, Burton Latimer Town BC/Emma Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC/Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 5: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Rink 6: Jenny Dempsey, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Viv Gaudyn, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Travelling Reserves: Jeannie Flippance, Desborough Town/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge

Non-travelling Reserves: Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Joyce George, Wellingborough BC

Express invite County men to a celebration

NORTHAMPTON Express BC is celebrating its centenary anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations the club has invited Northants Men to play them this Sunday at their green at Duston Sports Centre on Cotswold Avenue in Northampton (2pm).

The following players have been selected to represent the County:

Rink 1: John Higginbottom, Abington BC/Bob Brogden, Northampton Express BC/Stuart Lowe, Brackley & District BC/George Warren, Corby Seagrave House BC

Rink 2: Will Clelland, Corby Seagrave House BC/John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC/Phil Reeve, Abington BC

Rink 3: Harvey Fruish, Abington BC/Ken Lovejoy, Kingsthorpe BC/Dave Masters, St Crispin BC/Norman Gibb, Corby Seagrave House BC

Rink 4: Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/Tom Black, Corby Seagrave House BC/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC/Terry James, Thrapston BC

Rink 5: Colin Barnes, Abington BC/Allan Johnson, Abington BC/Tony Weston, Northampton West End BC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 6: Peter Byworth, Wellingborough BC/John Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Brian Diver, Corby Seagrave House BC/John Freeman, Abington BC

Reserves: Laurie Harrison, Earls Barton

Hunt has selected her team for cup match

TEAM boss Jan Hunt has selected the following double rink team to represent Northants Ladies in the National Inter County Walker Cup knockout competition first round against Suffolk on Sunday at Wellingborough BC (1.30pm).

Rink 1: Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Emma Exley, Burton Latimer Town BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC/Tina Broderick, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 2: Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Michelle Harris, Roade BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Reserve: Linda Warren Abbey Park BC

Northants secure win against the Cavaliers

NORTHANTS Men took on the Northants Cavaliers in a friendly at Wellingborough BC, and ran out 147-97 winners.

The County had five winning rinks, and the highest scoring one was the one skipped by Malc Mattinson which won by a massive 30 shots.

The winning rink for the Cavaliers was skipped by Malc O’Hanlon, and he recorded a very good nine shots win.

Rink scores as follows, Bowls Northamptonshire names first:

Rink 1: Ken Lovejoy, Allen Johnson, Bob Sullivan & Reg Jones 14 – Graham Cashmore, Pete Hales, Dave Cox & Malc O’Hanlon 23

Rink 2: Will Clelland, Bill Humphries, Robin Frost & Tim Robinson 25 – Peter Kneeshaw, Colin Incles, Dennis Sansome & Mick Hall 14

Rink 3: Don Scott, Bob Brogden, Geoff Allen & John Church 27 – John Cooper, John Murkett, Ted Patrick & Peter Mercer 14

Rink 4: John Higginbottom, Geoff Harris, Steve Cooper & Malc Mattinson 36 – Harvey Fruish, Peter Byworth, Brian Hayes & Dave Vernon 6

Rink 5: Paul Cooke, David Francis, Geoff Hayter & Kevin Mawson 23 – Colin Weston, Peter Hooton, Tony Weston & Ian Daverson 20

Rink 6: Peter Kitchener, Jonathan George, Bob Tingle & Richard Somerton 22 – Chris Gray, Stewart Laxton, Les Johnson & Ray Gray 20

County name side for Worcestershire game

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men in a Midland Counties League match against Worcestershire at Broadway BC in Broadway on Saturday (2pm).

Rink 1: Colin Barnes, Abington BC/Alan Dunkley, Abington BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Neil Rolfe, Northampton Express BC/Malcolm Paul, Corby Forest BC/Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC

Rink 3: Adam Brown, Abington BC/David Jones, Abington BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Paul Green, Northampton Express BC/Simon Cole, Northampton Express BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Keith Height, Burton Latimer Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/Callum Height, Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 6: Connor Rollings, Burton Latimer Town BC/Tay O’Neill, Corby Seagrave House BC/Sam Gamble, Kettering Lodge BC/Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC

Reserves: David Love, Wellingborough BC/Steve Norman, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Kieran Rollings, Kettering Lodge BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC

Men’s team selected for friendly match

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men in a friendly against London Parks BA at Kislingbury BC next Tuesaday (June 26) at 2pm.

Rink 1: Jim Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Dave Lovell, Irchester BC/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC/John Church, Higham Ferrers Town BC

Rink 2: Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/John Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Geoff Allen, Heyford BC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC

Rink 3: Eddie Chapman, Wellingborough BC/Dave Francis, Bugbrooke BC/Robin Frost, Bugbrooke/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 4: Harvey Fruish, Abington BC/Chris Hawkins, Rothwell Manor BC/Bob Tingle, Kettering Midland Band BC/Terry James, Thrapston BC

Rink 5: Bob Brogden, Northampton Express BC/Dave Garland, Kingsthorpe BC/Peter Kitchener, Irchester BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC

Rink 6: Colin Barnes, Abington BC/Robert Emery, Rothwell Manor Park BC/John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Geoff Harris, Higham Ferrers Town BC

Reserves: Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC/Peter Byworth, Wellingborough BC/Steve Cooper, Irchester BC/Bob Sullivan, Desborough Town BC

Northants ready for Norfolk encounter

NORTHANTS Ladies have named their team for a friendly against Norfolk next Thursday at GW Staniforth BC in Thetford (1.30pm).

Rink 1: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Karon Kerr, Geddington & Newton BC/Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Trish Basford, ElaineMunton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Denise Carlin, Desborough Town BC/Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC

Rink 3: Pat Coles, Geddington & Newton BC/Dawn Owen, Desborough Town BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 4: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC/Margaret Tyler, Burton Latimer Town BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Margaret McGillivray, Desborough Town BC

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC/Heather Lack, Burton Latimer Town BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC

Rink 6: Chris Cooper, Burton Latimer Town BC/Val Scott, Brackley & District BC/Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC/Liz Keeney, Corby Seagrave House BC

Travelling Reserves: Elsie Hatton, Brackley & District BC/Jo Johns, Geddington & Newton BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC

County results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies two wood singles first round: Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC beat Lisbeth Milburn, Abington BC 17-9, Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC beat Victoria Stevenson, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 14-8, Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC given walkover by Elaine Cox, St Crispin BC, Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC 16-13, Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 16-7

Second round: Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC beat Jill Welch, Heyford BC 18-14

Ladies pairs second round: Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Jill Welch, Heyford BC 23-11, Lesley Young, St Crispin BC beat Debbie Cadd, Abington BC 18-11, Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC beat Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC 28-19, Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC 24-15, Chris Cross, Byfield BC beat Debbie Bradshaw, Abington BC 28-13, Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Helen Blaby, Kislingbury BC 18-17,Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Val Scott, Brackley & District BC 25-9, Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC beat Louise Haladij, Kislingbury BC 24-14

Ladies Over-55 Singles first round: Elaine Munton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC given walkover by Yvonne McKee, Kingsthorpe BC, Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC beat Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC 21-13, Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC 21-16, Jill Welch, Heyford BC beat Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC 21-17, Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC beat Elaine Cox, St Crispin BC 21-17

Ladies Over-55 Pairs second round: Chris Cross, Byfield BC beat Jill Welch, Heyford BC 23-3, Margaret Mackintosh, St Crispin BC beat Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC 23-16, Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC beat Pauline Boyson, Kislingbury BC 21-9, Sandie Horton, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat M Bignell, Woodford-cum-Membris BC 17-15, Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Sue Collett, Woodford-cum-Membris BC 29-6, Pat Bodily, Kingsthorpe BC beat Lesley Young, St Crispin BC 20-18

Ladies Champion of Champions singles first round: Joy Gordon, Irchester BC beat Victoria Stevenson, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-19 , Gillian Grossley, Abington BC beat Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC 21-18, Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC beat Helen Blaby, Kislingbury BC 21-3

Second round: Gill Crossley, Abington BC beat Joy Gordon, Irchester BC 21-7, Sue Graham-Hole, St Crispin BC beat Elaine Urquhart, Brackley & District BC 21-13, Billie Swift, Abbey Park BC beat Elizabeth Fairbairn, Swanspool BC 21-12

Men’s four-wood singles second round: Alan Dunkley, Abington BC given walkover by Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC, Dominic Graham, Northampton Express BC beat Paul Green, Northampton Express BC 21-4, Pete Milburn, Abington BC beat Rob Fagan, Bugbrooke BC 21-17, Michael Moulton, Heyford BC beat Nathan Betts, Northampton West End BC 21-15, Andy Fowkes, Northampton West End BC beat Colin Barnes, Abington BC 21-17, David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC beat Conor Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC 21-6, Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Will Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-10, Tony O’Leary, Abington BC beat Phil Reeve, Abington BC 21-10, Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC beat Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC 21-20, Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Darrell Welch, Daventry Town BC 21-16, John Freeman, Abington BC beat Alan Coleman, Abington BC 21-15, Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC beat Chris Terry, Northampton Express BC 21-13, Rob White, Northampton Express BC beat Adam Brown, Abington BC 21-20, Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC beat Iain Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-19, David Jones, Abington BC beat Adam Hawkins, Abington BC 21-9, Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Jack Botterill, Northampton Express BC 21-7

Men’s pairs third round: Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Brian Jones, Heyford BC 21-20, Ron Morland, Brackley & District BC beat Mick Spruels, Bugbrooke BC 27-1, Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC 24-18, Wayne Stanley, Northampton Express BC beat Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC 18-16, Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Dave Blencowe, Brackley & District BC 25-10, Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat Phil Reeve, Abington BC 20-4, Robert Fagan, Bugbrooke BC beat Ian Bland, Northampton Express BC 20-18, David Walker, Northampton West End BC beat David Jones, Abington BC 21-9

Area Finals: Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Ron Morland, Brackley & District BC 25-11, Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Wayne Stanley, Northampton Express BC 22-12, Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC 21-18, David Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Rob Fagan, Bugbrooke BC 26-10

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Ladies Senior Pairs first round: Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC beat Jill Welch,.Heyford BC 22-16

Mixed Pairs third round: David Kovaks, Northampton West End BC beat Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 25-8

Family Pairs second round: Rob White, Northampton Express BC beat Iain Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-15, Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC beat Duncan & Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC 19-12

Men’s Senior Singles first round: Colin Barnes, Abington BC beat Mark Dickens, St Crispin BC 21-12, Michael Moulton, Heyford BC beat John Freeman, Abington BC 21-16

Men’s Senior Pairs first round: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC beat Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC 21-13, John Freeman, Abington BC beat Michael Moulton, Heyford BC 27-14, Colin Barnes, Abington BC beat Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC 24-19

Top Club: Kingsthorpe BC A beat Kislingbury BC A 5-0

Northampton West End BC A beat Abington BC B 5-0

Club Two Fours third round: Northampton West End BC beat Abington BC 44-26