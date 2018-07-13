BOWLS: Northampton’s Walker misses out on British series win

There was disappointment for Northampton bowler Jamie Walker as he and his England team missed out on a fourth straight British Isles Senior Men International Series title, losing out on shots difference to Ireland.

The series was held ay Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa, and England started well with a 123-106 victory in their opener against Scotland, but they then lost 133-98 to the Irish.

That meant that, in order to stand any chance of winning the title, England needed to beat Wales in the final game by almost 40 shots.

England started strongly and led by almost 20 shots at the halfway mark, they ended up only winning by 21 shots, which was short of what was required.

Results involving Walker:

1: England beat Scotland 123-106 - England had three winning rinks and three losing rinks. Martin Spencer, Andy Knapper, Tom Millership and Walker lost to Jason Banks, Stuart Hogg, Robert Marshall and Iain McLean 17-30

2: England lost to Ireland 98-133 - England only had one winning rink, that of David Bolt. Spencer, Knapper, Millership and Walker lost to Nigel Beggs, Alan Paul, Mark Wilson and Ian McClure 11-30

3: England beat Wales 128-107 - England had four winning rinks and two losing. Spencer, Knapper, Millership and Walker beat Lee Daniels, Richard Underwood, Chris Klefenx and Ross Owen 18-13

Aussies have the edge over Northants duo

NORTHANTS bowlers Jamie Walker and Connor Cinato represented England in Test matches against Australia, but ended up on the losing side.

Cinato was part of the England team in the Development Test which was played at Whitnash Sports & Social Club, with the Aussie ‘Jackaroos’ winning 7-5.

Walker was part of the England senior team that played a Test in Leamington Spa, and although he won four of the five matches he was involved in, the Aussies claimed a 4-1 win.

The series was split into five individual Tests, in which four disciplines were contested in each.

Development Test scores, with results as they relate to Cinato:

Development Test Match – Session 1: Men’s Singles: Connor Cinato lost to Aaron Wilson 14-21

Development Test Match – Session 2: Men’s Triples: Harry Goodwin, Ed Elmore and Connor Cinato beat Corey Wedlock, Aaron Wilson and Aaron Teys 17-13

Development Test Match – Session 3: Mixed Pairs: Kirsty Richards and Connor Cinato lost to Jesse Noronha and Rebecca Van Asch 16-18

Results as they relate to Walker

Test Match 1: Men’s Singles: Jamie Walker beat Aaron Wilson (2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist) 21-11

Test Match 2: Men’s Pairs: Andy Knapper and Jamie Walker beat Corey Wedlock and Aaron Wilson 18-11

Test Match 3: Men’s Singles: Jamie Walker beat Ben Twist 21-20

Test Match 4: Men’s Triples: Andy Knapper, Mark Read and Jamie Walker lost to Jesse Noronha, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Wilson 12-22

Test Match 5: Men’s Pairs: Steve Mitchinson and Jamie Walker beat Jesse Noronha and Aaron Wilson 18-9

Northants Ladies seal quarter-final place

NORTHANTS Ladies eased into the quarter-finals of the national Johns Trophy with a 116-115 win over Suffolk at Felixstowe & Suffolk BC.

The County needed just four points from the game to progress, and as it turned out, they claimed 18 thanks to claiming four winning rinks.

The match started pretty well for Northants with a six shots lead after five ends of play and a five shots lead after 10, but then the home county enjoyed a good period over the next five ends to take the lead at 86-76.

Needless to say with the final score showing just one shot the difference, the last six ends across the green were pretty tense, but the County ladies really pulled the stops out over the last three ends in picking up 21 shots to just five conceded to get the victory.

The highest scoring of the County’s rinks was that skipped by Rebecca Wigfield which won by 10 shots.

Rink details, Suffolk skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Margaret Watts, Sian Hughes-Jones, Ann-Marie Waters & Rebecca Wigfield 24 – J Rowe 14

Rink 2: Julie Spreadbury, Chloe Weston, Michelle Harris & Katie Smith 20 – S Bernard 17

Rink 3: Abby Woodward, Viv Gaudyn, Emma Exley & Alison Dring 22 – D Stannard 18

Rink 4: Linda Warren, Pat Bodily, Sharon Tansley & Brenda Bishop 18 – J Witham 21

Rink 5: Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe 14 – G Wright 31

Rink 6: Jenny Dempsey, Pat Starsmore, Jill Welch & Barbara Haseldine 18 – S Upton 14

Hunt names team for last-eight Essex date

TEAM boss Jan Hunt has named her team to represent Northants Ladies in their Johns Trophy quarter-final against Essex at the neutral venue of Littleport BC in Cambridgeshire on Saturday (Noon start).

Rink 1: Julie Spreadbury, Heyford BC/Chloe Weston, Abbey Park BC/Michelle Harris, Roade BC/Katie Smith, Desborough Town BC

Rink 2: Celia Morris, Maggie Edwards, Di Brumwell & Hilary Sharpe, all Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Linda Warren, Abbey Park BC, Pat Bodily, Northampton Whyte Melville BC/Sharon Tansley Kingsthorpe BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: Viv Gaudyn, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Emma Exley, Alison Dring &Tina Broderick, all Burton Latimer Town BC

Rink 5: Margaret Watts, Desborough Town BC/Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Ann-Marie Waters, Roade BC/Rebecca Wigfield, Desborough Town BC

Rink 6: Jenny Dempsey, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Reserves: Travelling: Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Jan Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Close, but no cigar for battling County men

NORTHANTS Men turned in a brilliant performance in their final Middleton Cup group game, but it wasn’t quite enough to see them into the quarter-finals.

The County men needed a maximum 24-point haul from their clash with Huntingdonshire at Kingsthorpe, and they went very close, but in the end winning five of the six rinks and snaring 20 points from the 134-110 win wasn’t enough.

Rink scores as follows, Hunts skips only:

Rink 1: Adam Pitfield, Shaun Marriott, Peter Ward & Andrew Manton 18 – S Law 13

Rink 2: Keith Height, John Freeman, Martin Gearey & Phil Exley 20 – K Murray 18

Rink 3: Adam Brown, Kieran Rollings, Chris Bland & Connor Cinato 18 – T Morton 31

Rink 4; Chris Gray, Dave Love, Jonathan Brown & Roger Tansley 27 – M Robertson 14

Rink 5: Tony O’Leary, Mick Spear, John Haines & Vernon Gearey 25 – N Brett 16

Rink 6: Neil Rolfe, David Iddles, Richard Lemon & Callum Height 26 – E Elmore 18

Middlesex storm to big friendly victory

NORTHANTS Men went down to a hefty 147-107 defeat to Middlesex in their friendly in Enfield.

The County had just one winning rink, the one skipped by Bob Tingle which posted a win by 11 shots, and one that drew 25-25, skipped by Terry James.

Rink details, Middlesex skips only, as follows:

Rink 1: Jim Brumwell, Bill Humphries, Peter Mercer & Geoff Hunt 17 – Tommy Lawford 33

Rink 2: Harvey Fruish, Albert Kelly, Richard Somerton & Michael Moulton 16 – Tony Waller 24

Rink 3: Paul Cooke, Dave Lovell, Steve Cooper & Bob Tingle 21 – David Todd 10

Rink 4: John Davies, John Cooper, Roger Summers & Dave Stewart 12 – Andy Docker 35

Rink 5: Chris Hawkins, Peter Byworth, Tony Warren & Terry James 25 – Brian Hearn 25

Rink 6: Eddie Chapman, John Chester, Bob Sullivan & Tim Robinson 16 - Rod Smith 20

County name team for Midland Counties tie

NORTHANTS Men have named their team for a Midland Counties Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Newark Northern BC on Saturday (July 14, 2pm start).

Rink 1: Neil Rolfe, Kingsthorpe BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC/Simon Coles, Northampton Express BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Andy Burrows, Oundle BC/Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC

Rink 3: Adam Brown, Abington BC/Alan Dunkley, Abington BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC

Rink 4: Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Steve Norman, Higham Ferrers Town BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC

Rink 5: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC/Peter Ward, Desborough Town BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Connor Rollings, Burton Latimer Town BC/Tom Manderson, Abington BC/Sam Gamble, Kettering Lodge BC/Danny Walker, Northampton West End BC

Reserves: David Fage, Abington BC/Paul Green, Northampton Express BC/Malcolm Paul, Corby Forest BC/Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC

Northants gear up for Nottinghamshire date

THE following players have been selected to represent Northants Men in a friendly against Surrey in Purley next Wednesday (July 18).

Rink 1: Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Dave Lovell, Irchester BC/Ray Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Terry James, Thrapston BC

Rink 2: Roger Summers, Northampton West End BC/Bob Brogden, Northampton Express BC/Richard Somerton, Brackley & District BC/Norman Gibb, Corby Seagrave House BC

Rink 3: Colin Barnes, Abington BC/John Chester, Kettering Lodge BC/Dave Stewart, Irchester BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC

Rink 4: Paul Cooke, Carlsberg BC/Dave Lovell, Irchester BC/Brian Jones, Heyford BC/Mossy Waters, Rushden Town BC

Rink 5: Jim Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC/Bill Humphries, St Crispin BC/Peter Mercer, West Haddon BC/George Warren, Corby Seagrave House BC

Rink 6: Harvey Fruish, Abington BC/Peter Kitchener, Irchester BC/Brian Diver, Corby Seagrave House BC/Malc Mattinson, Thrapston BC

Reserves: Tony Warren, Northampton Express BC/Steve Cooper, Irchester BC/Bob Sullivan, Desborough Town BC/Eddie Chapman, Wellingborough BC/Kevin Mawson, Kislingbury BC

North edge inter-area challenge battle

NORTHANTS Ladies played their annual Inter Area Challenge Cup match at Irchester BC, and in a five-rink match set at 18 ends, the North Area won by five shots.

The North had just one winning rink, one drawn and three losing, but the one winning rink, skipped by Val Betts, did so in style by 18 shots.

Rink details as follows, North Area names first:

Rink 1: Joyce George, Dawn Owen, Phyll Parry & Jan Hunt 12 – Wen Hill, Debbie Bradshaw, Elaine Munton & Barbara Astle 21

Rink 2: Marlene Armitage, Esther Romain, Pat Coles & Liz Keeney 12 – Linda Warren, Marjorie Keal, Sndra Mawson & Pat Bodily 14

Rink 3: Sheila Galloway, Jo Johns, Karon Kerr & Val Betts 24 – Judy Jones, Janet Riome, Chris Cross & Gill Crossley 6

Rink 4: Velda Cooper, Margaret Fairs, Nancy Tebbutt & Wilma Walker 18 – Celia Morris, Val Scott, Jill Welch & Sharon Tansley 18

Rink 5: Trish Basford, Margaret Tyler, Chris Cooper & Jeannie Flippance 12 – Julie Spreadbury, Elsie Hatton, Elaine Urquhart & Maggie Edwards 14

County results

LATEST results from county competitions.

Ladies Over 55 Fours quarter-finals: Judy Jones, Marion Stephenson, Marion Humphries and Serena Santer, St Crispin BC beat Chris Johnson, Elaine Farley, Linda Simms & Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC 23-13; Yvonne McKee, Sandra Mawson, Pat Bodily & Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Linda Warren, Sue Lane, Joyce Porter & Janet Swift, Abbey Park BC 26-12

Semi-finals: Yvonne McKee, Sandra Mawson, Pat Bodily & Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC beat Judy Jones, Marion Stephenson, Marion Humphries & Serena Santer, St Crispin BC 22-6

Mixed Pairs second round: Alan Coleman, Abington BC given walkover by Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC

Men’s Executive Triples second round: Paul Green, Northampton Express BC beat Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC 19-9, Chris Cross, Byfield BC beat Darrell Welch, Daventry Town BC 20-13

Men’s Four-Wood singles third round: Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat David Jones, Abington BC 21-12

Area Finals: Alan Dunkley, Abington BC beat Pete Milburn, Abington BC 21-14l Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC beat Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-13; Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC beat David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC 21-17; Shaun Marriott, Northampton West End BC beat Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC 21-19

Men’s Champion of Champions Singles first round: Jonathan Brown, Abington BC beat Martin Harrison, Wootton Grange BC 21-17; Chris Bland,Northampton Express BC beat Trevor Spear, Northampton Whyte Melville BC 21-13

Men’s Under-25 Singles Area Final: Jack Botterill, Northampton Express BC beat Conor Bryan, Kingsthorpe BC 21-8; Cauly Swift, Northampton Express BC beat Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 21-7

Men’s Fours first round: Mark Courtney, Northampton Whyte Melville BC beat Gerrard Stephenson, St Crispin BC 35-1; Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC beat Martin Walker, Northampton West End BC 25-13; Mark Dickens, St Crispin BC beat Pete Milburn, Abington BC 23-12; Martin Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC beat Dave Blencowe, Brackley & District BC 20-9; John Freeman, Abington BC beat Pat McAlwayne, Abington BC 20-5; Jonathan Brown, Abington BC beat Paul Green, Northampton Express BC 24-6; Mick Spruels, Bugbrooke BC beat Tom Wellburn, Northampton Express BC 17-15;Jamie Walker, Northampton West End BC beat Iain Walker, Northampton West End BC

Third round: Dominic Graham, Northampton Express BC beat Darrell Welch, Daventry Town BC 22-21; Mark Courtney beat Ben Sharpe 20-18; Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC beat Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC 20-16; Martin Gearey beat Mark Dickens 23-5; Mike Taylor, Abington BC beat Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC 20-13; Jamie Walker beat John Freeman 23-14; Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC beat David Williamson, Northampton BBOB BC 21-9; Jonathan Brown beat Mick Spruels, Bugbrooke BC 23-6

Men’s Over-55 Fours Area Finals: Colin Barnes, Abington BC beat Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC 24-3; Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC beat Terry Brown, Abington BC 28-19; Phil Odell, St Crispin BC beat John Freeman, Abington BC 19-18; Mick Spruels, Bugbrooke BC beat Pete Milburn, Abington BC 22-18

Quarter-finals: Colin Barnes, Reg Jones, David Fage & Alan Dunkley, Abington BC beat David Cox, Mark Dickens, Don Santer & Phil Odell, St Crispin BC 24-15; Alan Mann, Trevor Aston, Chris Beck & Peter Milburn, Abington BC beat Martin Gearey, Peter Morris, Roger Tansley & Mick Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC 22-13

National results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Ladies Senior Pairs second round: Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC beat Janet Ashby, Northampton West End BC 19-18

Family Pairs fourth round: Rob White, Northampton Express BC lost to Rob Elmore, Warboys BC, Hunts 9-27

Men’s Senior Pairs second round: Mick Catlin, Kettering Lodge BC beat Tony O’Leary, Abington BC 21-15

Top Club: Northampton West End BC beat Wellingborough BC A 3-2